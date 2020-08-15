I've recently got a COVR-2200 Mesh WiFi solution, which I purchased because it (allegedly) supports IPv6; where-as the crufty-old mesh solution I was using didn't.

The COVR solution requires replacing the Orcon router in order to get the best use of its features (like a separate "Guests" SSID, for example). That feature annoyingly is disabled when the COVR is put into bridging mode; damned if I know why - manufacturers have some weird ideas, I guess.

Anyway, getting to the point - the COVR doesn't seem to get an IPv6 address off the USB connection; whereas the NF4V did (assuming the "enable IPv6 box was checked, of course!).

I have the following options on the COVR management interface:

and "Advanced" shows me:

I have tried inserting my Pi4 (with an additional network interface) in between the WAN port of the COVR and the ONT and I can see the COVR doing something IPV6-ish; but clearly not the right sort of magic to negotiate an IPv6 address...

Does anyone (@Sounddude, perhaps?) know if any of those options are compatible and/or will work with the Orcon IPv6 stack (over a Chorus Fibre connection)? IPv4 works, naturally.

Ta!