Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVocus (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre and CallPlus)Stuff Fibre is suddenly blocking certain websites


69 posts

Master Geek


#273332 17-Aug-2020 10:17
Send private message quote this post

Been with Stuff Fibre for a little while now and as of the last few days i.redd.it (Reddit image hosting, not the reddit site itself) links will not load for myself and a few others on Stuff Fibre.  If I change DNS / use a VPN / use mobile data it works perfectly. 

 

Have spoken to Stuff support and they said they don't block anything, haven't made any changes etc and got no where.  They literally said using a vpn "sounds like I have found a workaround".  My safezone is definitely not turned on.  Same result on PC/mobile/app etc.  Have rebooted modem and done usual troubleshooting.

 

Something HAS changed and I'd like to get it fixed.  It doesn't seem to affect everyone but had definitely had a couple of others on Stuff Fibre confirm they can't access it since a few days ago as well.

Create new topic
I fix stuff!
1833 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Vocus
Lifetime subscriber

  #2542698 17-Aug-2020 10:27
Send private message quote this post

@Wolf555

 

Can you ping me your email address and I will see whats up.



69 posts

Master Geek


  #2542699 17-Aug-2020 10:29
Send private message quote this post

Sounddude:

 

@Wolf555

 

Can you ping me your email address and I will see whats up.

 

 

 

 

Done, cheers

 
 
 
 


326 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Vocus

  #2542700 17-Aug-2020 10:29
Send private message quote this post

OP, you are in good hands with Simon ^^ but I just wanted to point out that Vocus doesn't block any websites.

 

We offer an opt in filtering service that does block a range of sites, but it's certainly opt in.




Head of Communications
Vocus NZ

Create new topic




News »

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21

Sony Alpha 7S III provides supreme imaging performance
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:11

Sony introduces first CFexpress Type A memory card
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:05

Marsello acquires Goody consolidating online and in-store marketing position
Posted 30-Jul-2020 16:26

Fonterra first major customer for Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre
Posted 30-Jul-2020 08:07

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50

Lenovo brings speed and smarter features to new 5G mobile gaming phone
Posted 28-Jul-2020 22:00

Withings raises $60 million to enable bridge between patients and healthcare
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:51


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.