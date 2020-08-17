Been with Stuff Fibre for a little while now and as of the last few days i.redd.it (Reddit image hosting, not the reddit site itself) links will not load for myself and a few others on Stuff Fibre. If I change DNS / use a VPN / use mobile data it works perfectly.

Have spoken to Stuff support and they said they don't block anything, haven't made any changes etc and got no where. They literally said using a vpn "sounds like I have found a workaround". My safezone is definitely not turned on. Same result on PC/mobile/app etc. Have rebooted modem and done usual troubleshooting.

Something HAS changed and I'd like to get it fixed. It doesn't seem to affect everyone but had definitely had a couple of others on Stuff Fibre confirm they can't access it since a few days ago as well.