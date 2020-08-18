Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVocus (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre and CallPlus)Netcomm NF18ACV woes


30 posts

Geek


#273363 18-Aug-2020 14:44
Send private message quote this post

Hi Everyone,

 

 

 

Just wanted some feedback to make sure I'm not barking up the wrong tree.

 

 

 

I've recently moved from Vodafone to Orcon on Gigabit Fibre. I never had an issue with the Vodafone Smart Hub, it was actually very reliable. I don't recall ever having to do a reboot.

 

 

 

Since moving to Orcon..... well, rebooting this Netcomm NF18ACV has become a regular ordeal. It freezes up about once a week, is inaccessible via it's web interface, stops giving out DHCP, no internet traffic etc. I have been back and forth with Orcon support who have been very helpful, but are now saying that the issue lies with me setting the LAN interface to 192.168.10.1 and not leaving it on the default 192.168.1.1. This sounds ridiculous to me, and I've never had an issue changing the LAN subnet on any other ISP-provided router.

 

 

 

Anyone running a different subnet than the default 192.168.1.1/24 on their Netcomm NF18ACV?

 

 

 

I guess worst comes to worst, I will have to readdress a couple of devices and change it back to 192.168.1.1 for a week to prove this P.O.S is just that. a P.O.S. I'm not even running wireless on it either. It's just doing DHCP.

Create new topic
284 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Vocus

  #2543748 18-Aug-2020 14:50
Send private message quote this post

Hi Ben, it sounds like we might need to get another modem out to you - can you chuck me a PM with your account details? Cheers!



30 posts

Geek


  #2543754 18-Aug-2020 14:57
Send private message quote this post

Wow that's awesome. I really didn't expect that. 👍

Create new topic




News »

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21

Sony Alpha 7S III provides supreme imaging performance
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:11

Sony introduces first CFexpress Type A memory card
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:05

Marsello acquires Goody consolidating online and in-store marketing position
Posted 30-Jul-2020 16:26

Fonterra first major customer for Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre
Posted 30-Jul-2020 08:07

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50

Lenovo brings speed and smarter features to new 5G mobile gaming phone
Posted 28-Jul-2020 22:00

Withings raises $60 million to enable bridge between patients and healthcare
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:51


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.