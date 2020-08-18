Hi Everyone,

Just wanted some feedback to make sure I'm not barking up the wrong tree.

I've recently moved from Vodafone to Orcon on Gigabit Fibre. I never had an issue with the Vodafone Smart Hub, it was actually very reliable. I don't recall ever having to do a reboot.

Since moving to Orcon..... well, rebooting this Netcomm NF18ACV has become a regular ordeal. It freezes up about once a week, is inaccessible via it's web interface, stops giving out DHCP, no internet traffic etc. I have been back and forth with Orcon support who have been very helpful, but are now saying that the issue lies with me setting the LAN interface to 192.168.10.1 and not leaving it on the default 192.168.1.1. This sounds ridiculous to me, and I've never had an issue changing the LAN subnet on any other ISP-provided router.

Anyone running a different subnet than the default 192.168.1.1/24 on their Netcomm NF18ACV?

I guess worst comes to worst, I will have to readdress a couple of devices and change it back to 192.168.1.1 for a week to prove this P.O.S is just that. a P.O.S. I'm not even running wireless on it either. It's just doing DHCP.