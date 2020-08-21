Hi All,

I purchased new Unifi kit router/switch/wifi etc and wanted to configure my Orcon NF18ACV to only enable VOIP/ATA only for landline phones.

Thought I would share my steps

1. Go to Advanced / WAN services and remove all the interfaces

2. Add a new WAN with IPv4

Set static ip matching your new network eg 192.168.1.2

Set default gateway ip to new router eg 192.168.1.1

Set DNS to Orcon DNS settings

Preferred DNS Server: 121.98.0.1

Alternate DNS Server: 121.98.0.2

Preferred DNS Server: 121.98.0.1 Alternate DNS Server: 121.98.0.2 https://help.orcon.net.nz/hc/en-us/articles/115004228653-What-are-your-DNS-server-addresses

3. Go to LAN settings and Disable DHCP and set static ip to eg 192.168.1.2

4. Disable Wireless

5. Now plug cable from NF18ACV WAN to LAN port on your new router/switch.

6. Done

These steps should work for other routers where you just want Voip only