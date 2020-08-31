Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Using Ubiquiti ERX direct from Chorus ONT (using SLingshot as ISP)


#275609 31-Aug-2020 14:56
Have gone almost cross-eyed reading about on post and forums all of the world. Seems that this is a possibility for a a number of the US based ISPs but I cant find anything conclusive about little old NZ. 

 

I have had zero success in using the ERX direct connect to WLAN port of the ONT. Am I fighting a battle I will never win here (due to limitations from Chorus/Slingshot or this router not being capable of what I am trying?

Reason right now for this approach is that my NF18ACV supplied by Slingshot is non-functional (they could not fix/update it over the wire) and I cant wait the 2-3 days for another to be sent to me (I work in IT for Visa and so require a working internet connection).

Networking is not my strong suit so forgive me for anything above that i obvious to others of you. 

If the answer is a definitive - "Nope Joe, that is just not possible" then I will explore getting another router that will work but want to attempt work with what I have first.

Thanks in advance :)

  #2554169 31-Aug-2020 15:07
This is excatly what I have. Slingshot, Chorus ONT, ERX. Works just fine.

 

Make sure cable is plugged into eth0 port as thats the default used by the Wizard.

 

Go to the Wizards tab.

 

Click Basic Setup.

 

Select PPPoE for internet type. Make sure you put something in both the account name and password boxes (I just use "slingshot" for both). It is not neccessary to put your slingshot credentinals here.

 

Tick the Internet Connection is on a VLAN box. Enter 10 as the VLAN ID.

 

Leave everything else.

 

Click Apply.

 

Should then work.

  #2554184 31-Aug-2020 15:33
Didn’t do a quick search on here? I’ve got a tutorial: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=205740

Post questions there.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies | Electric Kiwi

