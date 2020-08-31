Have gone almost cross-eyed reading about on post and forums all of the world. Seems that this is a possibility for a a number of the US based ISPs but I cant find anything conclusive about little old NZ.

I have had zero success in using the ERX direct connect to WLAN port of the ONT. Am I fighting a battle I will never win here (due to limitations from Chorus/Slingshot or this router not being capable of what I am trying?



Reason right now for this approach is that my NF18ACV supplied by Slingshot is non-functional (they could not fix/update it over the wire) and I cant wait the 2-3 days for another to be sent to me (I work in IT for Visa and so require a working internet connection).



Networking is not my strong suit so forgive me for anything above that i obvious to others of you.



If the answer is a definitive - "Nope Joe, that is just not possible" then I will explore getting another router that will work but want to attempt work with what I have first.



Thanks in advance :)