I am a little suspicious of the Orcon Measurement. The Internet is very very slow. As I said earlier just running a windows 10 update check took over 2 hours. I disconnected the cable and used wifi and it did it reasonably promptly. I dont want to have to rely on wifi for any work I do on laptop but the device is just so slow for anthing I do. I did try several other speedtests and they all showed download slower than jup;pad which is plain silly. Only Orcon gave me what I would expect to see but trusted yoru supplier to correctly report your internet speed seems a bit of an ask considering I know it is slow in actual usage on this device. I shoudl say it is A Sony Vaio VPCYB16KG with an AMD proc 1.6Ghz 2Gb Ram.

I seem to remember that it used to be faster on WIndows 7 so maybe Windows 10 is a bit too much for it. I might just take an image of igt and dump a Linux version on it one of the small versions and see how it performs.