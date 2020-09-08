Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Orcon webmail new spamfilter

dt








#275769 8-Sep-2020 15:22
Hi Orcon team,

 

I noticed you've switched your spamfilter from canit to spamtitan, awesome and thanks!

 

Just wanted to make sure this is working properly or user permissions have been setup correctly? 

 

your old mailfilter used to capture quite a bit of my spam and I used to sanity check it from time to time, however with this new one I haven't had any spam slip through yet to my inbox which is awesome.. however the spamtitan console doesn't show anything that's been captured at all..

 

I used to get emails from a particular domain quite a bit which I originally black listed then they started coming through again, I re blacklisted them in spamtitan and they've stopping coming to my inbox but they dont show in quarantine either.. so to me its like the viewing permissions aren't setup properly? 

 

Would also be nice if we could set a rule based on attachment type as well if possible? as at the moment we can only do domain based rules

 

Hope this makes sense, happy for someone to dm me for a phone call if it doesn't? 

 

cheers

 

DT 

kol






Vocus

  #2560435 8-Sep-2020 16:58
Hey DT, I'll flick you a DM shortly to grab some details from you

 

 

 

Cheers

