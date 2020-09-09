I'd noticed a bunch of regular emails are missing, especially updates on TradeMe orders, and it appears the new Orcon spamtitan platform is SPF blocking a lot of senders.

I'm waiting on a response to my support ticket, meanwhile I was wondering if any other Orcon users have noticed this issue.

At first I wondered if it was because I'm forwarding emails to my Orcon account from another domain, but the SPF filtering appears to be very specific. Emails from gmail.com work, but gmail apps accounts fail. Likewise Aliexpress and Trademe emails disappear off into the void sometimes, but not always.