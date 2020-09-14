The country’s third-largest broadband company, Vocus, plans to begin offering customer support in Māori from November.
Māori-language support will be offered as an option to customers of its Slingshot internet brand when they call its 0800 number or initiate a web-chat session.
Vocus is advertising for three call centre agents fluent in Māori to provide the service.
