Slingshot to offer Te Reo Māori customer support


#275864 14-Sep-2020 12:19
The country’s third-largest broadband company, Vocus, plans to begin offering customer support in Māori from November.

 

Māori-language support will be offered as an option to customers of its Slingshot internet brand when they call its 0800 number or initiate a web-chat session.

 

Vocus is advertising for three call centre agents fluent in Māori to provide the service.

 

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/pou-tiaki/te-reo-maori/122755906/slingshot-broadband-customers-will-be-able-to-get-support-in-te-reo-mori

 

https://www.seek.co.nz/job/50551648

 

 

 

 

  #2563655 14-Sep-2020 12:22
Excellent. The Slingshot web page now has a full Te-Reo Maori version and English.




Mike

 

Consultant

 


The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

He waka eke noa

  #2563666 14-Sep-2020 12:49
Good on them.

 

When I studied Te Reo at high school I was amused by the words that had come over from English like truck (taraka) and nuclear bomb (nukirea poma) so I can't wait to see the word for modem. I imagine there'll be a Maori word for fibre but what about WiFi?

 
 
 
 


  #2563734 14-Sep-2020 13:59
elpenguino:

 

I imagine there'll be a Maori word for fibre but what about WiFi?

 

 

Ahokore apparently. 

 

E taku teeina, he aha te kupu muna mo to ahokore? He tikitoka hou taaku

 

Aye cuzzy, what's the password for ya wifi? I got a new tiktok

 

 

