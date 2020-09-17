Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
NF18ACV issues - bad wifi, IPv6 breaking, etc.
#275937 17-Sep-2020 14:22
Hi all,

 

I've been with Orcon and a few years back I switched from VDSL to Fibre, the move went flawlessly. I've been with Orcon over 5 years, a loyal paying customer.

 

Recently I've been having a lot of issues with bad wifi, my devices on the otherside of the room, 5m from the router with line of sign just get booted off the WiFi regularly. I've tried everything, full reset, change the channels and power profile, just not working. Sometimes the router just seems to freeze even.

 

I wanted to swap the router out with a higher spec one and use my own VOIP DECT gateway so did a quick test last night with the VOIP password from the modem, everything worked flawlessly.

 

This morning I got an angry call I wasn't allowed and they'd disconnect me if I'd keep my own VOIP DECT gateway connected.

 

So I have a choice to make, break my renewed contract and move to another provider, or use their crap router that I have to reset every week, ask for a new router and still have sucky wifi... Rock and a hard place.

 

I just want to use my own gear. Which provider supports this?

 

Anyone here with the same issues? Seems customer satisfaction is something they don't care about.

 

Cheers,

 

Deck

 

 

  #2566873 17-Sep-2020 14:49
I really dislike the routers Vocus seem to send out. I'm with Slingshot (Orcon's sibling) and they sent out this horrible Netcomm. It's WiFi range was really poor and only worked on 2.4 GHz. Not sure if they're still sending out the same model though. I ended up progressively replacing it with an EdgeRouter and three Unifi APs. I don't mind the Vocus service since I require internet only, I can easily manage my own gear on my end.

 

If voice service is important to you perhaps consider other provider. Some others do send out pretty decent routers which you can use out of the box with good WiFi performance (including 5 GHz) as well as a voice service. Spark's routers are pretty good from my observation. Others may support your set up.

