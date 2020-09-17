Hi all,

I've been with Orcon and a few years back I switched from VDSL to Fibre, the move went flawlessly. I've been with Orcon over 5 years, a loyal paying customer.

Recently I've been having a lot of issues with bad wifi, my devices on the otherside of the room, 5m from the router with line of sign just get booted off the WiFi regularly. I've tried everything, full reset, change the channels and power profile, just not working. Sometimes the router just seems to freeze even.

I wanted to swap the router out with a higher spec one and use my own VOIP DECT gateway so did a quick test last night with the VOIP password from the modem, everything worked flawlessly.

This morning I got an angry call I wasn't allowed and they'd disconnect me if I'd keep my own VOIP DECT gateway connected.

So I have a choice to make, break my renewed contract and move to another provider, or use their crap router that I have to reset every week, ask for a new router and still have sucky wifi... Rock and a hard place.

I just want to use my own gear. Which provider supports this?

Anyone here with the same issues? Seems customer satisfaction is something they don't care about.

Cheers,

Deck