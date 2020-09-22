Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Orcon Telnet/Port Issues
JessieLee

#277025 22-Sep-2020 12:02
At our company, we recently swapped our broadband over to Orcon. 

 

 

 

We use a remote environment for some of our work, as we have a team across all of New Zealand. 

 

 

 

The switchover has resulted in our scanner no longer allowing us to send copies to email and some of the printers set up through the virtual computer not connecting.

 

 

 

Our IT Provider and the printing company have said that all their settings are correct and it is something on Orcon's end, but all we keep getting from Orcon is that its outside of their help range. 

 

 

 

Our IT Provider has said telnet is not working, and that is the issue. They have turned it on but it isn't doing anything. 

 

 

 

Port Filtering has been turned off, and they also tried to port forward using port triggering, and that didn't work either. 

 

 

 

Does anyone have any ideas that I could try? If I can't get this working they are going to make me swap to somewhere else. 

 

 

 

Any help would be greatly appreciated. 

 

 

xpd

  #2571919 22-Sep-2020 12:08
So Scan to email not working ?

 

Check the mail server used is accessible from a workstation. 

 

Is the mail server locked to your old providers IP ?

 

 




cyril7
Hi, using Telnet in a raw manner over the public internet is a major security issue, hence I suspect Orcon are reasonably blocking it. I recommend your IT provider come up with a more secure method, ie a VPN or tunnel of some manner.

 

Edit, further to that, not sure why a scanner to email feature would be using telnet anyway, very odd.

 

Cyril

 
 
 
 


What port is the scan to email using 25?  

