Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVocus (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre and CallPlus)Network Outage/Wellington/26th Sept
jamesrt

1013 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#277103 26-Sep-2020 08:21
Send private message

FYI:

https://www.orcon.net.nz/network-status

26/09 — Network Outage: Wellington
[08:13]: Some Wellington customers may be without phone and broadband services due to a network outage. Engineers are currently investigating

[I'm on mobile data now...]

Create new topic
jamesrt

1013 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2574543 26-Sep-2020 08:54
Send private message quote this post

My UFB internet restored at about 8:45.

Page now says 'Wellington Copper Customers'

Create new topic




News »

Amazon introduces new Echo devices
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:56

Mad Catz introduces new S.T.R.I.K.E. 13 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:34

Vodafone NZ upgrades international submarine network
Posted 25-Sep-2020 09:09

Jabra announces wireless noise-cancelling airbuds, upgrade existing model
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:43

Nokia 3.4 to be available in New Zealand
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:34

HP announces new HP ENVY laptops aimed at content creators
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:02

Logitech introduce MX Anywhere 3
Posted 21-Sep-2020 21:17

Countdown unveils contactless shopping with new Scan&Go tech
Posted 21-Sep-2020 09:48

HP unveils new innovations for businesses adapting to rapidly evolving workstyles and workforces
Posted 17-Sep-2020 15:36

GoPro launches new HERO9 Black camera
Posted 17-Sep-2020 09:45

Telecommunications industry launches new 5G Facts website
Posted 17-Sep-2020 07:56

New Zealand ranks 3rd in world in GSMA index
Posted 15-Sep-2020 10:13

Trend Micro Security Suite adds web monitoring to prevent identity theft
Posted 14-Sep-2020 15:37

NVIDIA to acquire Arm for US$ 40 billion
Posted 14-Sep-2020 12:27

Epson launches its next gen A3+ colour EcoTank multi-function printer
Posted 10-Sep-2020 16:08


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.