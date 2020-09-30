Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVocus (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre and CallPlus)Slingshot offering ugly-modem to help reduce e-waste in New Zealand
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
68527 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#277177 30-Sep-2020 16:04
Send private message

Just received:

 

 

Slingshot is inviting new customers to choose a pre-loved modem in a bid to reduce e-waste, and has teamed up with environmental charity Keep New Zealand Beautiful to promote the campaign and help raise funds for the not for profit.

 

Taryn Hamilton, Slingshot CEO, said the company has dubbed the recycled modems ‘Ugly’, but in reality, the modems are in perfect working order, but have a few scratches and bumps from a previous life.

 

“Instead of consigning perfectly functional equipment to e-waste or landfill, we’re asking customers to take one on, and we’ll give money to a good cause.”

 

Slingshot will donate $15 to Keep New Zealand Beautiful every time someone selects an Ugly Modem.

 

Hamilton explains that Slingshot retains ownership of modems it sends to customers, and at the end of a contract, its get the modems back and refurbishes them to look brand new.

 

However, around 30 percent of the items returned from customers are considered unusable due to external damage, including discolouring or marks. “A good proportion are entirely functional, but, well, they’re a bit too ugly to send to a new customer. Unless that customer specifically agrees to it,” Hamilton adds.

 

Usual business practice is to send equipment in this condition to e-waste processing. While a proportion of the electronics is recycled, there is an inevitable quantity which goes into landfill.

 

Locally and globally, so-called e-waste is recognised as a significant challenge. One estimate puts total e-waste at 48 million tons a year, while a recent Radio New Zealand article estimates that 20kg of e-waste is created for every New Zealander, every year.

 

That waste comprises old computers, dead mobile phones, junked televisions and, inevitably, quite a few ugly but functional modems. For more than 50 years, Keep New Zealand Beautiful has mobilised more than 100,000 volunteers every year, cleaning up beaches, picking up litter, removing graffiti, planting trees and more.

 

CEO Heather Saunderson applauds Slingshot’s initiative. “It is estimated that more than 80,000 tonnes of electrical waste is disposed of in landfill each year. We can’t do without our technology equipment, but where possible we can reduce, reuse and recycle. It’s great to see a company recognise its role in reducing environmental impact through effective recycling – so I encourage anyone who wants to do their bit to take on an Ugly Modem. Because in this case, ugly really is beautiful.”

 

 




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Amazon | My technology disclosure

Create new topic
 
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Invest in the US market with a Hatch account.
wellygary
4944 posts

Uber Geek


  #2576568 30-Sep-2020 16:08
Send private message quote this post

the modems are in perfect working order, but have a few scratches and bumps from a previous life.

 

Not wanting to be paranoid but,

 

Please tell me they reflash these with a totally new image, rather than just pushing the "hard reset" pin hole....

Create new topic




News »

Slingshot offering ugly-modem to help reduce e-waste in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2020 16:01

AWS launches new edge location in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2020 15:35

Amazon introduces new Echo devices
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:56

Mad Catz introduces new S.T.R.I.K.E. 13 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:34

Vodafone NZ upgrades international submarine network
Posted 25-Sep-2020 09:09

Jabra announces wireless noise-cancelling airbuds, upgrade existing model
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:43

Nokia 3.4 to be available in New Zealand
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:34

HP announces new HP ENVY laptops aimed at content creators
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:02

Logitech introduce MX Anywhere 3
Posted 21-Sep-2020 21:17

Countdown unveils contactless shopping with new Scan&Go tech
Posted 21-Sep-2020 09:48

HP unveils new innovations for businesses adapting to rapidly evolving workstyles and workforces
Posted 17-Sep-2020 15:36

GoPro launches new HERO9 Black camera
Posted 17-Sep-2020 09:45

Telecommunications industry launches new 5G Facts website
Posted 17-Sep-2020 07:56

New Zealand ranks 3rd in world in GSMA index
Posted 15-Sep-2020 10:13

Trend Micro Security Suite adds web monitoring to prevent identity theft
Posted 14-Sep-2020 15:37


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.