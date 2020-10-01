I got an email today advising that my 100/20 plan would be going up by $1 per month, and advising me I can break my contract at no cost if I wish to. Anyone else get one of these emails?
nztim: Chorus increased their prices and the RSP is simply passing them on
Internet in NZ is too cheap anyway
Based on??
I think it is still too expensive - see the following
The per-line cost needs to be reduces over time rather than going up.
I'd also like to see more multi-play bundle options here - my parents in the UK get TV + STB + Phone Calls + Unlimited Internet for about 30quid.
openmedia:
They also have FTTN and then ADSL/VDSL to the house, this is far inferior to FTTP that we have
the USA have ether HFC or Fibre to the gated community and then G.FAST to the house - Both of these can achieve 1GBPS but is still far inferior to full FTTP
Our rollout of True Fibre cost an absolute fortune and as more people connect the more chorus and other LFC will have to spend on back haul so I have no problems what so ever with these increases based on what we are getting