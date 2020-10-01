nztim: Chorus increased their prices and the RSP is simply passing them on



Internet in NZ is too cheap anyway

Based on??

I think it is still too expensive - see the following

The per-line cost needs to be reduces over time rather than going up.

I'd also like to see more multi-play bundle options here - my parents in the UK get TV + STB + Phone Calls + Unlimited Internet for about 30quid.