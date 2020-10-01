Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Orcon price increase
#277200 1-Oct-2020 14:09
I got an email today advising that my 100/20 plan would be going up by $1 per month, and advising me I can break my contract at no cost if I wish to.  Anyone else get one of these emails?




  #2577320 1-Oct-2020 14:28
Chorus increased their prices and the RSP is simply passing them on

Internet in NZ is too cheap anyway

  #2577336 1-Oct-2020 14:57
nztim: Chorus increased their prices and the RSP is simply passing them on

Internet in NZ is too cheap anyway

 

 

 

Based on??

 

I think it is still too expensive  - see the following

 

The per-line cost needs to be reduces over time rather than going up.

 

I'd also like to see more multi-play bundle options here - my parents in the UK get TV + STB + Phone Calls + Unlimited Internet for about 30quid.




  #2577340 1-Oct-2020 15:03
Population Density. 

  #2577349 1-Oct-2020 15:20
openmedia:

 

I'd also like to see more multi-play bundle options here - my parents in the UK get TV + STB + Phone Calls + Unlimited Internet for about 30quid.

 

 

They also have FTTN and then ADSL/VDSL to the house, this is far inferior to FTTP that we have

 

the USA have ether HFC or Fibre to the gated community and then G.FAST to the house - Both of these can achieve 1GBPS but is still far inferior to full FTTP

 

Our rollout of True Fibre cost an absolute fortune and as more people connect the more chorus and other LFC will have to spend on back haul so I have no problems what so ever with these increases based on what we are getting

