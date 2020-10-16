When I signed up with Orcon they charged me $15 shipping cost for sending me their modem. Which was perfectly fine as they advised me about it when I signed up.
Then after a while the modem broke, and they sent a new one. And now they're again charging me $15 for shipping cost of the replacement modem as well.
I don't believe this is fair, because:
1) it wasn't my fault the first modem broke
2) nobody ever advised me there would be a shipping charge for replacement modems (in fact, when the technical fault ticket was opened I was specifically advised I would be notified of any potential charges, and I wasn't)
Also, the reason I'm writing this here on GZ is because I hope to get some attention sooner than Orcon's email support, which has a response time of 7 days (probably the worst on the planet).