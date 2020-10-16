Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Orcon charging for replacement modem
toaster

#278444 16-Oct-2020 14:47
When I signed up with Orcon they charged me $15 shipping cost for sending me their modem. Which was perfectly fine as they advised me about it when I signed up.

 

 

 

Then after a while the modem broke, and they sent a new one. And now they're again charging me $15 for shipping cost of the replacement modem as well.

 

 

 

I don't believe this is fair, because:

 

1) it wasn't my fault the first modem broke

 

2) nobody ever advised me there would be a shipping charge for replacement modems (in fact, when the technical fault ticket was opened I was specifically advised I would be notified of any potential charges, and I wasn't)

 

 

 

Also, the reason I'm writing this here on GZ is because I hope to get some attention sooner than Orcon's email support, which has a response time of 7 days (probably the worst on the planet).

robjg63
  #2586312 16-Oct-2020 14:56
After a while?
How long?




Linux
  #2586321 16-Oct-2020 15:25
It's $15 and as above how old was the old modem?

 
 
 
 


nitro
  #2586330 16-Oct-2020 15:43
strictly speaking, they're not charging for the replacement modem, rather the cost of shipping it to you (albeit quite expensive for shipping).

 

that price was quite possibly set at the point as a 'deterrent' - can't really have people asking for a new one every couple of months, eh?

 

what does orcon send - nf18? 7490? you probably can't get anything better for $15.

 

of course you have the option to buy your own, and if it develops any problems, possibly deal with the store/cga for a replacement at no cost to you. won't be $15 though.

 

 

 

 

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
  #2586375 16-Oct-2020 15:57
It's quite common for providers to discount the modem in a replacement, but not the actual shipping.

 

 

 

I'd agree it's very confusing for the customer and could be presented better...




Stu1
  #2586376 16-Oct-2020 16:02
If a product is faulty you shouldn’t be expected to pay courier fees for a replacement. What business actually does that very poor customer experience

