Hi all
Recently hyperfibre just became available in my premise. I am thinking of getting it but I have to choose between My Republic and Orcon.
Since My Republic has an extremely bad reputation in the Geekzone forum, I just want to ask if anyone has hyperfibre through Orcon and kind enough to share with me their experience. Is the speed reliable and what's Orcon like (I am with spark at the moment)?
Lastly, with the Nokia ONT that comes with the installation, should I still keep my current router or potentially get a WiFI mesh system?
Thank you