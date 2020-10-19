Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Thinking to get the 4000/4000 hyperfiber plan, what's your experience?
MrPanda

#278493 19-Oct-2020 15:40
Hi all

 

 

 

Recently hyperfibre just became available in my premise. I am thinking of getting it but I have to choose between My Republic and Orcon.

 

 

 

Since My Republic has an extremely bad reputation in the Geekzone forum, I just want to ask if anyone has hyperfibre through Orcon and kind enough to share with me their experience. Is the speed reliable and what's Orcon like (I am with spark at the moment)?

 

 

 

Lastly, with the Nokia ONT that comes with the installation, should I still keep my current router or potentially get a WiFI mesh system?

 

 

 

Thank you

Jase2985
  #2587827 19-Oct-2020 15:49
did you really need to start another thread? just use the main hyperfibre one. its not like there is a tonne of ISP's offering it nor a tonne of people who actually have it

 

you will need to provide your own Wifi device

 

getting a mesh solution on hyperfibre is a sin.

gbwelly
  #2587828 19-Oct-2020 15:50
You'll need more than a WiFi mesh system to make any good use of a 4Gb/s connection. Are you sure you really want to do this?

 

 







 
 
 
 


michaelmurfy
  #2587833 19-Oct-2020 15:52
Please discuss in existing thread: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=262219

 

Since you're asking about keeping your existing router or using Mesh then perhaps 4Gbit Fibre isn't for you. Gigabit is all most people need. Going to Hyperfibre won't improve gaming ping or day-to-day internet browsing and trust me, I am a very high user and have decided to stay on Gigabit.




