Hi guys.

I have UFB from Orcon and I'm using a Mikrotik with a WIFI Router.

I have followed this article on how to setup the mikrotik part, which is working fine (apparently).

My problem is with my Smart Android TV. It is connected via cable to my Router - which is in Bridge mode - but I am not able to access Youtube nor browse the internet. Netflix works!

Plugging my laptop to the same router via cable, everything works! I'm quite confused here.

Any suggestions, please?

Cheers,

Lucas