Stuff Fibre Xbox One NAT type unavailable - cannot resolve
#279564 23-Oct-2020 13:12
Hi there,

 

I was with Vodafone using Fibre and had no issues using my Xbox One and my NAT was always open. I recently moved house and changed providers to Stuff Fibre and since then my NAT is showing as 'Unavailable' and I'm getting the error "Cannot get a Teredo IP address".

 

I'm using the standard router provided by Stuff (Asus RT-AC59U V2) and connected via ethernet cable. I did also try on WIFI with the same issue.

 

I have tried a number of things to resolve it including:

 

- Port forwarding all Xbox suggested ports
- Binding IP address to my Xbox MAC address
- Turning off IPv6 (now set to "Tunnelling")
- Turning off UPnP and then back on
- Updating router firmware (now version 3.0.0.4.386_21649-g7401a04)
- Turned off router firewalls
- Tried using DMZ

 

I have managed to get it open on about 3 occasions (in the evenings) and then in the morning its unavailable again (not changed anything on my end).

 

Any assistance would be greatly appreciated as Stuff Fibre Support, Xbox Support and Asus Support all so far have been unhelpful and pretty much suggesting standard troubleshooting I have already tried, or telling me to call each other.

 

Thanks in advance

 

Evan

  #2590748 23-Oct-2020 13:27
1) Do not port forward.
2) Do not DMZ, ever.
3) Do not disable the firewall, ever.
4) Enable IPv6 and keep it enabled. This is the best form of connection for gaming consoles.

 

And lastly - enable UPnP on your router, this is all you need. This is normally disabled by default for security reasons.

 

Gaming consoles are also designed to accept NAT. Is there any reason you feel you need an "Open NAT" also? You'll note that most games these days connect outbound to game servers and don't really use direct communication. Gaming will still work 100% fine with standard multiplayer. The other thing also is direct to direct communication does open you up to DDOS attacks etc which will get you kicked by your ISP.




  #2590750 23-Oct-2020 13:39
Thanks for your reply. I tried port forwarding, DMZ etc to try and resolve my issue. I still have the ports forwarded, DMZ is disabled (and I realise this is not good to use). My router firewall is still disabled and IPv6 is set to "tunnelling". UPnP is enabled as well. All these things are just me trying different suggestions to get my NAT to open. Not having my NAT open means I am not able to play Coop with friends and that is why I would like this resolved.

 

My NAT was unavailable with the router setup as default and I have also tried a factory reset to no avail.

 

Thanks

 

Evan

 
 
 
 


  #2590752 23-Oct-2020 13:41
Stuff use CG-NAT thus no IPv4 public IP on router WAN interface.

 

EDIT: Their support page says they don't use CG-NAT so this may have changed under Vocus. Page is dated 2019 though so is most likely not correct.




  #2590754 23-Oct-2020 13:42
Stuff use CG-NAT so any port forwards or DMZ type settings you configure will do absolutely nothing.

 

If you have something that does specifically require a port forward for an inbound session (and basically no games these days ever need a port forward) you're out of luck as you can't port forward with a CG-NAT connection and will need to find out if they offer public IP addresses.

 

 

 

 

  #2590765 23-Oct-2020 14:04
Ok so my only way of fixing this is to get a public IP address from Stuff Fibre (if available) or change providers?

 

Thanks

  #2590770 23-Oct-2020 14:10
Yes. Stuff should have mentioned this though, makes no sense that they didn't.




  #2590772 23-Oct-2020 14:13
You ignored the part in my post - you do not need an "Open NAT" these days... What is it you can't do on your Xbox?

 

Gaming consoles are also designed to accept NAT. Is there any reason you feel you need an "Open NAT" also? You'll note that most games these days connect outbound to game servers and don't really use direct communication. Gaming will still work 100% fine with standard multiplayer. The other thing also is direct to direct communication does open you up to DDOS attacks etc which will get you kicked by your ISP.




