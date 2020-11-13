Hi everyone long time reader, first time poster...
I am running a HTPC built on Docker behind my Orcon fibre router with a reverse proxy. I can access the sites just fine from the internet (see jelly.taft.house) and the reverse proxy + SSL encryption works perfectly. However, from my LAN the router is directing me straight to my local resource so it misses the reverse proxy and Chrome blocks access to the site due to an invalid cert.
Does anyone know the setting in the router to send LAN traffic out of the network to hit a DNS before coming back so the connection is properly encrypted? Thanks and feel free to move this to another thread if it belongs in a better home.