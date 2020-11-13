So somehow your router knows about the local site IP... Any idea how?

If you ping the name from your local PC, I assume it returns a local IP (like 192.168.x.x).

If your router's domain is set to taft.house, and the RP's name is jelly (And it's using the router as it's DNS), then that would be the way that it is resolving it.

Can you change the name or the RP? That may resolve it.

Or, you could manually change the DNS on your PC to use a different DNS server (like Google's 8.8.8.8).