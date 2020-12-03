Hey guys, I had a move house order complete with orcon which I was informed by email and txt was completed today. I am however still at the old address with my move delayed a few days until Monday. Apparently all connection to my current address is disconnected? Internet has been down since orcon informed me about the completed order.



Any tips on how I can get orcon to enable my internet at my current address for a few more days? I always thought the orcon modem could work at any address so long it had a live fibre connection.



Any tips appreciated.



T.