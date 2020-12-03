Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Move house order complete - but still stuck in old address due to move delay.
terencet84

13 posts

Geek


#280223 3-Dec-2020 08:21
Hey guys, I had a move house order complete with orcon which I was informed by email and txt was completed today. I am however still at the old address with my move delayed a few days until Monday. Apparently all connection to my current address is disconnected? Internet has been down since orcon informed me about the completed order.

Any tips on how I can get orcon to enable my internet at my current address for a few more days? I always thought the orcon modem could work at any address so long it had a live fibre connection.

Any tips appreciated.

T.

Linux
8981 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2615290 3-Dec-2020 08:29
Did you advise your ISP the move was delayed a few days once you found out?

terencet84

13 posts

Geek


  #2615334 3-Dec-2020 08:33
No unfortunately not. That got lost on the to do list on my end as I requested the move order a few months back.

I was hoping to be greedy and have broadband at both properties for the interim!

bameron
303 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Vocus

  #2615338 3-Dec-2020 08:42
Hi Terence, when your move order completed on your chosen date your broadband services would've been cut off at the old address and connected at the new. To get you connected at the old place again we'd essentially have to repeat the process which would almost invariably result in a delay to getting you connected at the new property. If at all possible, my recommendation would be to stick it out for a few days. Feel free to fire me a PM if you need a hand.



Linux
8981 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2615346 3-Dec-2020 08:50
terencet84: I was hoping to be greedy and have broadband at both properties for the interim!

 

Internet  connections do not work that way

Jase2985
11535 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2615393 3-Dec-2020 09:22
Linux:

 

terencet84: I was hoping to be greedy and have broadband at both properties for the interim!

 

Internet  connections do not work that way

 

 

would need to pay twice

terencet84

13 posts

Geek


  #2615399 3-Dec-2020 09:31
Given timelines - it looks like would have to stick it out. Wish me luck guys!

