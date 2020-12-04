Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Is it worth staying with orcon?
IBeats

23 posts

Geek


#280260 4-Dec-2020 17:50
Send private message

I was thinking of upgrading my internet to fibre 900/450. Should I stay with them or trying another isp?

Thank you

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10966 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2616416 4-Dec-2020 17:52
Send private message

Personal preference... If it works well for you then why change?

 

But if you're looking at other options - 2degrees is a great provider and have deals on right now. Or even Stuff Fibre who now use the same Vocus network Orcon / Slingshot use.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

MikeB4
17052 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2616419 4-Dec-2020 18:06
Send private message

I am with Orcon on the 900/450 plan. I get consistant speeds at that level and have experienced no issues in my time with them.

nztim
2270 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2616425 4-Dec-2020 18:11
Send private message

Stuff Fibre (Vocus) do max for $89 per month if you sign up for 12 months and $49 once off if you want a static ip

You don't even need to change your modem, if will just keep working



shrub
651 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2616427 4-Dec-2020 18:14
Send private message

I tried Voyager for 6 months and have come back to Orcon this week. Happy as again went back to 940/540 with 35 ping to Aussie. Vocus do have the better network.

 

voyagers 740/450 and has high gaming ping 60-75ms.

IBeats

23 posts

Geek


  #2616478 4-Dec-2020 21:13
Send private message

Thanks for your feedback. I'll probably stick with them, only thing I hate is the modem (nf18acv). I can use 3rd party modem but I need the landline :(

I wonder if I buy a fritzbox, and ask them for the fritzbox firmware that orcon uses? Probably not

nztim
2270 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2616485 4-Dec-2020 21:41
Send private message

IBeats: Thanks for your feedback. I'll probably stick with them, only thing I hate is the modem (nf18acv). I can use 3rd party modem but I need the landline :(

I wonder if I buy a fritzbox, and ask them for the fritzbox firmware that orcon uses? Probably not



POTS over the RGW is a pet peeve of mine means you are stuck with the RSP router

MaxineN
1025 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2616487 4-Dec-2020 21:44
Send private message

Solution to that is to disable the wireless and DHCP on the NF18 and run your 3rd party AP as just a AP in bridge handling DHCP.

 

 

 

IBeats: Thanks for your feedback. I'll probably stick with them, only thing I hate is the modem (nf18acv). I can use 3rd party modem but I need the landline :(

I wonder if I buy a fritzbox, and ask them for the fritzbox firmware that orcon uses? Probably not

 

I'm not 100% sure they do this but @Sounddude would have the answer.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.



IBeats

23 posts

Geek


  #2616496 4-Dec-2020 22:13
Send private message

nztim:
IBeats: Thanks for your feedback. I'll probably stick with them, only thing I hate is the modem (nf18acv). I can use 3rd party modem but I need the landline :(

I wonder if I buy a fritzbox, and ask them for the fritzbox firmware that orcon uses? Probably not



POTS over the RGW is a pet peeve of mine means you are stuck with the RSP router


Same here, it's a shame they don't provide the sip credentials.

You can extract it, but it's breaking Orcons terms of service.

shrub
651 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2616674 5-Dec-2020 14:26
Send private message

Thought id add this wee chart as well. This is ping times to Google. I changed back to Orcon on the 2nd of Dec. Notice the peaks I was having in the evenings with Voyager which is now a flat line at 15ms lower with Orcon.

 

 

 

 

deadlyllama
1147 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2616704 5-Dec-2020 15:17
Send private message

If you're worried by SIP on the RGW why not port your number to 2talk or Hero?

IBeats

23 posts

Geek


  #2616732 5-Dec-2020 17:29
Send private message

deadlyllama: If you're worried by SIP on the RGW why not port your number to 2talk or Hero?

 

 

 

How much does it cost p/m and does it conflict with anything?

 

 

 

Thank you

nztim
2270 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2616737 5-Dec-2020 18:00
Send private message

2talk is 11 p/m but you are 100% responsible for configuration of the ATA, including ring voltage/ / dial plan / local tone setup


getting the dial plan wrong can result in post dial delay, having the voltage wrong can blow up the ringer in your handset, and having the localisation tones wrong is just weird

deadlyllama
1147 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2616777 5-Dec-2020 21:00
Send private message

IBeats:

 

deadlyllama: If you're worried by SIP on the RGW why not port your number to 2talk or Hero?

 

How much does it cost p/m and does it conflict with anything?

 

Thank you

 

 

Hero.co.nz is dirt cheap (4.60/mo + calls).  But you need to know how to set up a SIP device yourself.  If you haven't done this before (I have) I'd recommend buying a device they explicitly support.

Stu1
1032 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2616852 6-Dec-2020 08:29
Send private message

Orcon is very quirky odd things happen , my calls to certain numbers after a few minutes the other person can’t hear me. Often drops on Orbi never had issues with Vodafone. The other annoying issue was this week my phone stopped working as the MAC address registered to the modem decided to change over night and was incorrect. They fixed it to the correct one but now have billed me for a courier fee for a new modem . I haven’t got a new modem and have been with them six months.. When they sent the modem it wasn’t cleaned it had the previous owners data on it including all their phone call information. This caused issues at the start as the modem was registered to another user. As Micheal said in his post if it works why change . I wish I took that advice and stayed with Vodafone where I never had any issues . I’m looking forward to contract finishing and leaving .

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 