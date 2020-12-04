

Orcon is very quirky odd things happen , my calls to certain numbers after a few minutes the other person can’t hear me. Often drops on Orbi never had issues with Vodafone. The other annoying issue was this week my phone stopped working as the MAC address registered to the modem decided to change over night and was incorrect. They fixed it to the correct one but now have billed me for a courier fee for a new modem . I haven’t got a new modem and have been with them six months.. When they sent the modem it wasn’t cleaned it had the previous owners data on it including all their phone call information. This caused issues at the start as the modem was registered to another user. As Micheal said in his post if it works why change . I wish I took that advice and stayed with Vodafone where I never had any issues . I’m looking forward to contract finishing and leaving .