I was thinking of upgrading my internet to fibre 900/450. Should I stay with them or trying another isp?
Thank you
Personal preference... If it works well for you then why change?
But if you're looking at other options - 2degrees is a great provider and have deals on right now. Or even Stuff Fibre who now use the same Vocus network Orcon / Slingshot use.
I am with Orcon on the 900/450 plan. I get consistant speeds at that level and have experienced no issues in my time with them.
I tried Voyager for 6 months and have come back to Orcon this week. Happy as again went back to 940/540 with 35 ping to Aussie. Vocus do have the better network.
voyagers 740/450 and has high gaming ping 60-75ms.
IBeats: Thanks for your feedback. I'll probably stick with them, only thing I hate is the modem (nf18acv). I can use 3rd party modem but I need the landline :(
I wonder if I buy a fritzbox, and ask them for the fritzbox firmware that orcon uses? Probably not
Solution to that is to disable the wireless and DHCP on the NF18 and run your 3rd party AP as just a AP in bridge handling DHCP.
I'm not 100% sure they do this but @Sounddude would have the answer.
POTS over the RGW is a pet peeve of mine means you are stuck with the RSP router
Thought id add this wee chart as well. This is ping times to Google. I changed back to Orcon on the 2nd of Dec. Notice the peaks I was having in the evenings with Voyager which is now a flat line at 15ms lower with Orcon.
deadlyllama: If you're worried by SIP on the RGW why not port your number to 2talk or Hero?
How much does it cost p/m and does it conflict with anything?
Thank you
Hero.co.nz is dirt cheap (4.60/mo + calls). But you need to know how to set up a SIP device yourself. If you haven't done this before (I have) I'd recommend buying a device they explicitly support.