I am experiencing packet loss and jitter in Games (Counter Strike and FIFA), been happening for 2weeks. Have emailed stuff Fibre support and had no reply. Anyone got any ideas?
Are you using wifi or ethernet?
Nothing wrong here on Orcon which is also on Vocus.
Thanks for reply, ethernet. i am beggining to think theere is loss in road to cabinet. I have emailed Stuff fibre twice. No reply.
So what steps have to taken to diagnose packet loss? Pretty hard to give any advice with not even basic information.