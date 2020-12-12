Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Poor performance in the last few weeks
MaxineN

1035 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#280403 12-Dec-2020 20:31
Send private message

As per this post https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=280400&page_no=1#2620647

 

I've noticed a drop in speed regardless of what time it is. And tonight I've noticed that my speeds outside of Vocus' network is just terrible. 

 

This is just an example of poor international connectivity(US steam servers, obviously using NZ steam servers I get exactly 165mbps).

 

Using my gaming desktop which is hardwired and am using the supplied NF18AC to test(normally I use my ASUS RT68U) and 1 PC to rule out any other devices sapping it away.

 

 

 

When I joined almost 3 months ago. I was getting this.

 

 

What's happened here?




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2620715 12-Dec-2020 21:49
Send private message

Steampipe downloads can be far more heavy than you actually are expecting.

 

 

 

take for example your download, it's averaging 77.1Mbit or 9.6MB/s while your disk itself is already writing 25.7MB/s

 

often the decompression is pretty hefty.

 

 

 

Depending on what the game is etc, it might come straight off akamai and thus likely doesn't even exit vocus's network or you might end up going back to one of the Valve main servers.. 

 

 

 

Not saying you aren't seeing an issue, just that there are plausible explanations :)




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

MaxineN

1035 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2620728 12-Dec-2020 22:10
Send private message

hio77:

 

Steampipe downloads can be far more heavy than you actually are expecting.

 

take for example your download, it's averaging 77.1Mbit or 9.6MB/s while your disk itself is already writing 25.7MB/s

 

often the decompression is pretty hefty.

 

Depending on what the game is etc, it might come straight off akamai and thus likely doesn't even exit vocus's network or you might end up going back to one of the Valve main servers.. 

 

Not saying you aren't seeing an issue, just that there are plausible explanations :)

 

 

I agree with the possible explanation however some key notes.

 

I am writing to an NVMe drive. Steam is barely touching my Ryzen 5 2600. 

 

Obviously if I choose NZ I'm pulling straight from Vocus so this game in particular is coming from Vocus caching(which again isn't the 220mbps I was getting previously when I first was with them) but if I choose US I get the example image in my OP.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10975 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2620746 13-Dec-2020 01:44
Send private message

See this post: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=280400&page_no=1#2620745

 

I was like you - achieving incredibly slow speeds on Steam and there is no reason my PC would be running slow. I use NVMe, have a high end Ryzen build etc.

 

Running that command at the bottom of that post actually fixed most of my issues. This is running to a NZ steam cache:

 

 

I'm not saying this is your issue - but worth a shot?




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.



MaxineN

1035 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2620750 13-Dec-2020 07:26
Send private message

michaelmurfy:

 

See this post: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=280400&page_no=1#2620745

 

I was like you - achieving incredibly slow speeds on Steam and there is no reason my PC would be running slow. I use NVMe, have a high end Ryzen build etc.

 

Running that command at the bottom of that post actually fixed most of my issues. This is running to a NZ steam cache:

 

 

I'm not saying this is your issue - but worth a shot?

 

 

OK this is AN answer of sorts but this isn't the real answer. This helped A LOT but this still doesn't explain losing roughly 40mbps within a few weeks. I can now hit a peak of 170mbps to most places outside of Vocus' network.

 

 

 

 




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

MaxineN

1035 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2626052 23-Dec-2020 21:49
Send private message

So after another week it still started to tank below 150mbps. After 4 calls only 2 reps gave great information and said that it could be an enable issue but due to enable being enable they wanted to rule out the modem(had already swapped back to the orcon NF18AC but did not fix this and I don't know HOW many times I had to repeat this).

 

Also had another rep that was extremely rude about this and tried to shout over.

 

Not hopeful.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10975 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2626145 24-Dec-2020 02:06
Send private message

You may need to run the above command again if it is the common "fast to your closest Speedtest server, slow to everywhere else" issue. Windows has been resetting the value for me a few times lately.

 

You can also try this: https://www.speedguide.net/downloads.php however ensure you backup your network settings with it beforehand then do the following:

 

 

There are other adjustments you can make to fine-tune things but I am not going to dive into it. This is @hio77's expertise. Setting this as "optimal" and using the default values is good enough for most people.

 

Again, I highly doubt the problem is actually with your ISP. Microsoft or a driver vendor have been totally mucking up networking settings for a bunch of users lately.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

MaxineN

1035 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2626163 24-Dec-2020 07:18
Send private message

I tested with an arch linux home server and that was the result at the time of posting. It really is not my end.

I will try the above anyway but I legitimately think it won't do a difference as mosts of my tests are done with Linux not my desktop since last week because of those odd issues.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.



UncleFungus
9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2638603 20-Jan-2021 09:48
Send private message

Are you still getting issues with speed test directly to the nearest vocus server?

 

 

 

This is what I currently get to Slingshot on my 200/100 connection.  I'm in Christchurch 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I used to get 220Mbps.   This is on multiple PCs all with ethernet connections.   Even tried connecting one of them directly to the router and disconnecting everything else and disabling wifi.   Everything has been restarted multiple times.

 

I've raised it with Slingshot but no luck so far.

MaxineN

1035 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2638607 20-Jan-2021 09:53
Send private message

Yes I still get that in or out of the network. Literally have the same problem.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10975 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2638613 20-Jan-2021 10:19
Send private message

I've just done a reinstall of Windows 10 and was back to having speed issues with it. The problems are not with your ISP or network, it is with Windows I'm afraid.

 

After much troubleshooting I've found these to be the best settings:

 

 

 

This does appear to reset every time the network drivers are updated - they're just really bad currently. Don't expect to get the fastest speed.

 

If you've got an onboard Realtek NIC then you're better to purchase an Intel NIC and disable your on-board Ethernet. This is what my next step is.

 

Lastly, Speedtest is not a true measure of your actual internet speed. Doing the above nets me over 100MB/sec download on Steam and "fast enough" upload.

 




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

MaxineN

1035 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2638631 20-Jan-2021 10:57
Send private message

On arch on an Intel nic from my home server
https://www.speedtest.net/result/10778814969.png
Its not the hardware




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

UncleFungus
9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2638678 20-Jan-2021 11:11
Send private message

I easily get 1Gbps speeds across my own network (copying large files to a nvme SSD) and most of my PCs have Intel based onboard Gigabit LAN.

 

 

 

michaelmurfy - I have a 200Mbps plan, which itself is an artificial limit.   I'm only getting 150Mbps to 170MBps and I do not believe for a second that any of my hardware (aside from possibly the router itself), or windows is the bottleneck here.

 

 

 

PC Specs:

 

i7 9700k with Intel LAN

 

i5 9600k with Intel LAN

 

i7 4790k with Intel LAN

 

i5 4550 with Realtek LAN

 

 

 

They all show exactly the same results if run at the same time.   During the busy times of the day it is 150Mbps, otherwise it can go up to 170Mbps.   It stinks of throttling or contention.  Lets see if Vocus or Enable will admit to it

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10975 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2638689 20-Jan-2021 11:29
Send private message

@UncleFungus I'm fully betting the problem is on your end or there isn't a problem at all. There is NO throttling on any NZ ISP. What router are you using and also have you tested by booting one of the PC's with an Intel NIC into Linux and testing via that? Have you tested multiple Speedtest servers? Have you ensured you have no other devices connected while doing testing?




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

UncleFungus
9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2638691 20-Jan-2021 11:37
Send private message

I have disabled wireless and plugged a PC directly in to the router, with nothing else connected to it (not even the landline).

 

I can copy between 2 PCs (with one plugged directly in to the router and one on a switch) at a full 1Gbps.

 

I have tried multiple speedtest servers and download sites.  The only thing that changes is the ping.

 

I am not sure it isn't the router itself and I'm fairly sure it's a steaming pile of junk.  However I currently have no way of testing this.  

 

I might believe it was windows if I was trying to max a 1Gbps internet connection however this is just 200Mbps.   I can try a linux test.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10975 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2638715 20-Jan-2021 12:44
Send private message

@UncleFungus And what router are you using?

 

Local connectivity doesn't matter - I could max out my Gigabit Ethernet but would only get ~60-180Mbit elsewhere. Things that do matter are hardware and software.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

 1 | 2
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 