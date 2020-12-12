As per this post https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=280400&page_no=1#2620647

I've noticed a drop in speed regardless of what time it is. And tonight I've noticed that my speeds outside of Vocus' network is just terrible.

This is just an example of poor international connectivity(US steam servers, obviously using NZ steam servers I get exactly 165mbps).

Using my gaming desktop which is hardwired and am using the supplied NF18AC to test(normally I use my ASUS RT68U) and 1 PC to rule out any other devices sapping it away.

When I joined almost 3 months ago. I was getting this.

What's happened here?