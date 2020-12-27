It is entirely likely, even probable, that the old Technicolor modem is on its way out. Are you able to put the DSL cable that goes into the technicolor modem into the DSL or ADSL or LINE port of the new modem and plug the power in for it?

How do you connect to the internet with your computer? do you plug it into the modem? If so, all you need to do is plug the computer into the new modem's LAN port (any port named LAN, maybe LAN1, LAN2, etc)

If it's wireless, you just need to find the wireless information on the modem and connect to it with your computer using the provided key. If you need assistance with that you may need someone to come by and help you

Generally speaking you won't need any login information for the provider -- things have changed in that respect. Slingshot is who you should contact from this point forward though. but usually you can use something like username anything@slingshot.co.nz anything as password

Are you on VDSL or ADSL? Slingshot will have settings on their web site but if you know which you have (try put your address into www.chorus.co.nz it should say your current connection type), we can get more specific with settings on the modem

I am assuming you are on ADSL because of the older modem, so as long as VPI is 0 VCI is 100 and you're using PPPoATM VCMUX you should be set to go.

Slingshot's reference: https://help.slingshot.co.nz/hc/en-us/articles/900000250626-Setting-up-your-own-ADSL-modem

I would have thought Slingshot would be willing to help with a free modem (except the postage charge) if you go on a term contract with them?