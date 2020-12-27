Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Flip to Slingshot connection issue
sugarpie

52 posts

Master Geek


#280598 27-Dec-2020 16:01
Hello - some background information to my problem. The house I moved into 9 years was set up with Telecom for internet access. It's DSL and the modem is a Technicolor TG582n. OK so we had Telecom for a while then moved to Flip who had a better deal. We were with them for many years until recently when they decided to ditch their copper services for fibre, so they moved us to Slingshot. They told us everything would remain the same, just the company providing the service would change. So that happened and also what started happening was this - every few days the internet would cut out. It just stopped even though all the connection indicators said it was working. By trial and error I figured out that if I rebooted the modem it would work fine again - for a few days anyway then the same thing again. So I got tired of this so I contacted Slingshot about it. They said that because the modem was a Telecom one(an unsupported 3rd party product) they couldn't offer any assistance. They said they could send me a Slingshot modem at my cost so they could then diagnose the problem. I told them no way - I was forced to move to them by Flip but they ASSURED me the connection would stay the same. I explained to them that the problem must be on their side because all I did was move provider and previously my set up worked fine for years. They wouldn't help unless I paid for their modem. So I'm stuck at the moment rebooting every few days which while not a huge problem is still freaking annoying and I would like to get to the bottom of why it happened. 
So I have a Netgear modem which I got somewhere but I'm a bit loathe to try and replace the Telecom one with it because I'm not 100% sure on how to set it up. Well I know how to set it up I just mean from the provider side of things - what details do I need to set up a connection with my computer? The Telecom modem has a setup page available in a browser window and it has my original login details from the Telecom days and that email address doesn't exist anymore. So I don't want to try changing anything in there unless I'm clear on what I need to change to another modem. 
Basically I have a double wall plate with a phone socket and a DSL socket which is where I plug the original Telecom modem into and it's worked fine through Telecom and Flip but now Slingshot has given me this connection problem. I may not have given enough information for help from anyone but I can always add to this explanation if anyone can shed some light on this. Cheers :)

snnet
1339 posts

Uber Geek


  #2627186 27-Dec-2020 16:14
It is entirely likely, even probable, that the old Technicolor modem is on its way out. Are you able to put the DSL cable that goes into the technicolor modem into the DSL or ADSL or LINE port of the new modem and plug the power in for it? 

 

How do you connect to the internet with your computer? do you plug it into the modem? If so, all you need to do is plug the computer into the new modem's LAN port (any port named LAN, maybe LAN1, LAN2, etc) 

 

If it's wireless, you just need to find the wireless information on the modem and connect to it with your computer using the provided key. If you need assistance with that you may need someone to come by and help you

 

Edit: (altered to make sense with reference) 

 

Generally speaking you won't need any login information for the provider -- things have changed in that respect. Slingshot is who you should contact from this point forward though. but usually you can use something like username anything@slingshot.co.nz anything as password

 

Are you on VDSL or ADSL? Slingshot will have settings on their web site but if you know which you have (try put your address into www.chorus.co.nz it should say your current connection type), we can get more specific with settings on the modem

 

I am assuming you are on ADSL because of the older modem, so as long as VPI is 0 VCI is 100 and you're using PPPoATM VCMUX you should be set to go.

 

 

 

Slingshot's reference: https://help.slingshot.co.nz/hc/en-us/articles/900000250626-Setting-up-your-own-ADSL-modem

 

 

 

I would have thought Slingshot would be willing to help with a free modem (except the postage charge) if you go on a term contract with them?

sparkz25
750 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2627195 27-Dec-2020 16:32
So are you on DSL or fiber?

 

sugarpie:

 

they decided to ditch their copper services for fibre, so they moved us to Slingshot

 

 

somewhere in that original post is a mention of fiber but then you say your back on DSL?

 

sugarpie:

 

Basically I have a double wall plate with a phone socket and a DSL socket which is where I plug the original Telecom modem into and it's worked fine through Telecom and Flip but now Slingshot has given me this connection problem

 

 

I cant quite make out what service you are on

 

were flip changing to fiber and you wanted to remain on DSL? so they moved you to slingshot?

 

 

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2627213 27-Dec-2020 17:36
It's entirely possible that a modem that old has simply gone flaky due to old age - whether it's the unit itself or the power supply.

 

 

 

 



sugarpie

52 posts

Master Geek


  #2627259 27-Dec-2020 20:33
Thanks for the replies. Yes I am on ADSL - Flip informed me that they were no longer offering copper line services but I asked them about staying and moving to fibre but they were in the process of changing over and they wouldn't let me sign up for it. So they moved me to Slingshot - I didn't want to but it was the cheapest option to go with it, and they assured me nothing would change service wise. I don't have any problems with the old Telecom modem when it is connected but it's this annoying thing now where I have to reboot it every few days. Weird. Maybe it is on the way out. I have tried to connect my other modem - a Netgear N150 - but I can't get it to connect with the ISP. I have tried every combination of my name, email addresses but it stays on the red light indicating no internet. I have gone through the router login in a browser window quite extensively but nothing works. Yet I plug the old Telecom modem back in and once it boots up it works fine. It uses my old Xtra email address as a login and that email doesn't even exist anymore so I don't know why it connects with the Telecom modem but not the newer one. Frustrating.

yitz
1699 posts

Uber Geek


  #2627262 27-Dec-2020 20:42
N150 won't be the model number (rather it is a marketing description of its Wi-Fi capabilities), the model number will be printed on the underside of the unit. Netgear routers with built-in ADSL modem will have model names starting with the letter 'D' e.g. Netgear DGN1000

 

 

 

Double check the Setup > ADSL Settings page shows the correct settings for NZ as shown below:

 

netgear settings VPI/VCI

nztim
2293 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2627270 27-Dec-2020 21:32
Wonder if your connection has moved from UCLL to Chorus Wholesale and the 12 year old telecom modem doesn’t like it




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

sugarpie

52 posts

Master Geek


  #2627292 28-Dec-2020 07:33
Hello and thanks so much for your replies. Following the advice from the Slingshot link I have managed to get the Netgear modem working now. Phew - I'm so relieved because it was a real pain. Thanks for the link snnet - I put in the required information and it finally worked. I've only had that thing for years!! And it's actually a little faster than the old Telecom modem so that was a nice bonus. Now one last thing - we have a complicated set up to say the least. Our main connection comes into an outbuilding(a self contained unit I use as a music recording studio) and it feeds into our house via an ethernet cable(probably about 50m) and I have a wireless router in the house for our phones to connect and my laptop and my wife's desktop computer. I naively assumed that by plugging the house ethernet cable into the Netgear modem it would simply connect via the router in the house. Now I have to actually get the two to communicate. So the Netgear interface says I need the MAC address of the router so I will get that today and hopefully it will work. Our security cameras are connected via the wireless router so I will need to get that side working. One last step and it's all sorted!! Touch wood. Thanks again everyone and I'll let you know what happens, cheers



noroad
718 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2627305 28-Dec-2020 09:14
sugarpie:

 

Thanks for the replies. Yes I am on ADSL - Flip informed me that they were no longer offering copper line services but I asked them about staying and moving to fibre but they were in the process of changing over and they wouldn't let me sign up for it. So they moved me to Slingshot - I didn't want to but it was the cheapest option to go with it, and they assured me nothing would change service wise. I don't have any problems with the old Telecom modem when it is connected but it's this annoying thing now where I have to reboot it every few days. Weird. Maybe it is on the way out. I have tried to connect my other modem - a Netgear N150 - but I can't get it to connect with the ISP. I have tried every combination of my name, email addresses but it stays on the red light indicating no internet. I have gone through the router login in a browser window quite extensively but nothing works. Yet I plug the old Telecom modem back in and once it boots up it works fine. It uses my old Xtra email address as a login and that email doesn't even exist anymore so I don't know why it connects with the Telecom modem but not the newer one. Frustrating.

 

 

 

 

Hi, I built the Flip network when I worked there several years ago so I can tell you that with the move to Slingshot all the layer 2 (the layer below tcp/ip) will be identical on Slingshot. There is no change of anything on the physical side between your premise and the Vocus access network. In this case I think "correlation is not causation" applies, i.e. the change to Slingshot is very unlikely to be the cause of your issues. Your old Telecom router has served you well but its likely just coming to the end of its useful life. Everything on the Vocus network uses port based authentication so as long as you have any username/password in the login it should work. I would suggest you have two options, take the offer of the ISP supplied router (these are pretty mediocre but you will get ISP support) or buy something new/better. It is likely you should re-asses the value you place on your internet and not expect reliable performance out of old devices. Something like this would be a step up -

 

 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MODTPL4000/TP-Link-Archer-VR400-ADSLVDSL-Wi-Fi-Modem-Router-D

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MODNGR7000/NETGEAR-NightHawk-D7000-v2-Dual-Band-AC1900-ADSLVD

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MODDLK3890/D-Link-DSL-3890-ADSL2VDSL2-Wi-Fi-Modem-Router-MU-M

 

 

 

 

sugarpie

52 posts

Master Geek


  #2627326 28-Dec-2020 11:10
Thanks noroad I will look into that. Now my problem is the router won't communicate with the modem. I put in the MAC address but it's not working. So maybe I have to do something on the router side. I will investigate that - any ideas? It all seems good on the modem side - all the lights are on and the set up page shows the device. Did I forget something simple on the modem side?

cyril7
8737 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2627335 28-Dec-2020 11:42
Hi, so in the house this wireless router, exactly what is it, and is the cable from the main router (new Netgear) connected via a WAN port or a LAN port on the house wireless router.

 

I suspect the house router is connected via its WAN port that has a static IP address set that is not in the subnet of the new Netgear.

 

If that is the case I recommend you dont use the WAN port but use one of the LAN ports but first ensure you turn the DHCP server in the house router off, and ideally move its management IP to the same subnet as the Netgear.

 

Cyril

snnet
1339 posts

Uber Geek


  #2627337 28-Dec-2020 11:46
sugarpie:

 

Thanks noroad I will look into that. Now my problem is the router won't communicate with the modem. I put in the MAC address but it's not working. So maybe I have to do something on the router side. I will investigate that - any ideas? It all seems good on the modem side - all the lights are on and the set up page shows the device. Did I forget something simple on the modem side?

 

 

I'd hazard a guess and say that the router in your house which connects to the modem by ethernet cable has a fixed IP address/range on it and the Technicolor modem would have used a gateway IP of 192.168.1.254 - the netgear one by default I _think_ uses 192.168.0.1  - if you are able to get into the netgear modem settings again and find LAN configuration you could attempt to change the modem's IP to 192.168.1.254, netmask 255.255.255.0 with a DHCP pool of 192.168.1.100 - 192.168.1.200 - I hope that makes sense,

 

otherwise, you may have to reconfigure the router inside your house. Did someone else set this up for you? they might have used static IPs for the cameras etc, you may have to ask them  back if that is the case, otherwise try resetting the router in your home and setting it up again?

 

edit: or what @cyril7 said

sugarpie

52 posts

Master Geek


  #2627368 28-Dec-2020 12:59
The house router is a DSE XH9948. So we have an ethernet cable which runs from the outbuilding(where the DSL line and modem is located) into the house. In there it is connected to the router I think via the WAN port - it is a wireless router so that's set up for our phones and my laptop to access and a Chromelink and also our security cameras are connected via the wifi too. There are 4 LAN ports on the router and we have my wife's desktop computer hard wired into that. So I managed to get the Netgear modem working - internet and wifi access working fine. However I plugged the ethernet cable from the house into one of the LAN ports on the Netgear thinking it would work for the house router because it works in the outbuilding. But sadly I must need to reconfigure the router I think because it ain't working. 

cyril7
8737 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2627369 28-Dec-2020 13:02
Hi as mentioned, the correct setup is to plug a lan port of the new netgear into a lan port of the DSE router, first however login to the DSE router and turn its DHCP server off and change it IP address to an IP within the netgears subnet to make it easier to manage.

 

The DSE router is very old, I suggest you look at upgrading it to something more modern.

 

Cyril

richms
25191 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2627407 28-Dec-2020 15:57
You will need to look at the wan configuration on the old router in the house, if it is in the same ip address range as the one in the other building then it will not work, and  you will have to change the addresses that one of them uses, probably change the new router since that DSE one is so old that I would be hesitant to change anything on it worried that it will never reboot from the change.




Richard rich.ms

sugarpie

52 posts

Master Geek


  #2627485 28-Dec-2020 19:21
All seems to be working now!!! I just need to reconfigure the security cameras which should be straight forward as I set them up originally no problem. Thanks again for your help guys, awesome  👍  👍  👍  👍  

