Thanks for all the replies.

The reason to include the asus router is because of the house setup. When the house was built 10 years ago, the fibre termination is at the end of the garage. There are ethernet cables running from the garage to different rooms. In other words, the room has just one ethernet port connected to the garage. So the router connecting to the fibre needs to reside there. Currently i have a fritzbox in the garage connected to the ONT, and the LAN ports of this fritz are connected to ethernet ports. I then have another 2 fritzboxes in the rooms for mesh network and physically connected to tvs, media boxes etc. The wireless signal at the far end of the house (the house is long and narrow) is still quite poor.

So the idea is to chuck the asus router in the garage, replacing the fritzbox. The fritzbox can then be used as another mesh repeater.

The fritzboxes have been marvellous! No issue at all. I have phone numbers with 2talk configured and so I want to retain the current setup without reconfiguring everything...