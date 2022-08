Are Orcon having issues with their IPv6 network? v4 has been working fine, but for the past few days v6 keeps dropping. Rebooting the router fixes it, but it only lasts a couple hours before dropping again.

The router logs has this message: ‘dhcp6c: client6_send: transmit failed: Network is unreachable’.

Using the supplied NF18ACV netcomm router, on Fibre.