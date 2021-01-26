Just a grizzle. I've had stuff fibre for a year, with a static IP. I thought I'd throw caution to the wind and try running a mail server at home again -- it was so much fun* in the 2000s.

To improve mail deliverability I'd need reverse DNS for my IP - currently it's default-rdns.vocus.co.nz which of course doesn't resolve to anything at all.

The helpdesk tells me that reverse DNS is a business feature.

Is this common across Vocus consumer connections? Broken reverse DNS and static IPs that you can't get a PTR set on?

[*] well, not as painful as it is these days, and I'm still bitter about Google's "free gmail for your domain" bait-and-switch