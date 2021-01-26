Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Static IP with Stuff - broken reverse DNS, they won't set it up.
deadlyllama

1153 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#281025 26-Jan-2021 09:49
Send private message

Just a grizzle.  I've had stuff fibre for a year, with a static IP.  I thought I'd throw caution to the wind and try running a mail server at home again -- it was so much fun* in the 2000s.

 

To improve mail deliverability I'd need reverse DNS for my IP - currently it's default-rdns.vocus.co.nz which of course doesn't resolve to anything at all.

 

The helpdesk tells me that reverse DNS is a business feature.

 

Is this common across Vocus consumer connections?  Broken reverse DNS and static IPs that you can't get a PTR set on?

 

[*] well, not as painful as it is these days, and I'm still bitter about Google's "free gmail for your domain" bait-and-switch

Create new topic
michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11022 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2642121 26-Jan-2021 10:12
Send private message

Stuff Fibre is really "at the bottom of the barrel" if you wanted more advanced features.

 

If you really want to host a mail server, look into moving to Voyager instead otherwise you're seriously better to use a proper email provider like Office 365, Google Workspace or Fastmail. You'll be battling email delivery issues otherwise as you're coming from a residential IP and the bigger providers won't trust you.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton Secure VPN helps secure private information using bank-grade encryption when using public Wi-Fi on your PC, Mac, or mobile device.
SirHumphreyAppleby
1987 posts

Uber Geek


  #2642131 26-Jan-2021 10:27
Send private message

Voyager is definitely the way to go. I've even got a subnet on my residential connection, although it's not fully deployed yet as I need a new router. The only complaint is their use of PPPoE, which doesn't play nicely with pfSense (ERL died).

deadlyllama

1153 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2642136 26-Jan-2021 10:41
Send private message

michaelmurfy:

 

Stuff Fibre is really "at the bottom of the barrel" if you wanted more advanced features.

 

If you really want to host a mail server, look into moving to Voyager instead otherwise you're seriously better to use a proper email provider like Office 365, Google Workspace or Fastmail. You'll be battling email delivery issues otherwise as you're coming from a residential IP and the bigger providers won't trust you.

 

 

I know I'm on a hiding to nowhere trying to run a mail server at home.  I'm just shocked to discover that PTR records are a business feature.

 

Voyager are great.  I was going to complain that they charged over the odds for gigabit but am pleasantly surprised to see that's no longer the case.  Wonder how well my router handles PPPoE...



michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11022 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2642140 26-Jan-2021 10:48
Send private message

To be honest most routers support PPPoE fine. The exception to this case is those "Gaming" routers where all their features is done in software and as a result they can't route Gigabit. What router have you got?




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

deadlyllama

1153 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2642187 26-Jan-2021 10:57
Send private message

michaelmurfy:

 

To be honest most routers support PPPoE fine. The exception to this case is those "Gaming" routers where all their features is done in software and as a result they can't route Gigabit. What router have you got?

 

 

Way more leet than a "gaming router" - a NanoPi R2s.  It already can't quite pass gigabit -- when the R4s gets proper OpenWRT I plan to upgrade to it.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11022 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2642290 26-Jan-2021 12:36
Send private message

You're the first person I know to actually use one of those as their router. The problem is as you've likely experienced everything is done in software so you don't get full hardware offloading.

 

If you want a cheap, small router with a tonne of features and also hardware offloading then look into the Edgerouter X. It can route Gigabit over PPPoE totally fine and will support any feature you need.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

timbosan
1955 posts

Uber Geek


  #2642393 26-Jan-2021 14:50
Send private message

deadlyllama:

 

michaelmurfy:

 

Stuff Fibre is really "at the bottom of the barrel" if you wanted more advanced features.

 

If you really want to host a mail server, look into moving to Voyager instead otherwise you're seriously better to use a proper email provider like Office 365, Google Workspace or Fastmail. You'll be battling email delivery issues otherwise as you're coming from a residential IP and the bigger providers won't trust you.

 

 

I know I'm on a hiding to nowhere trying to run a mail server at home.  I'm just shocked to discover that PTR records are a business feature.

 

Voyager are great.  I was going to complain that they charged over the odds for gigabit but am pleasantly surprised to see that's no longer the case.  Wonder how well my router handles PPPoE...

 



I don't think it's THAT uncommon, I have been running Exchange at home for my email for about 7 years.  I use Spark (and BigPipe before that).  I do it because I want to maintain privacy, and it's a good learning experience.

About your reverse DNS and PTR issues, just set up a MX forwarder (terminology???) to a company like smtp2go.  It fixes the trust issues raised by @michaelmurfy (been there, done that, not worth the hassle).

(BTW I am not an expert at this, just someone who has been through a similar challenge, so my terminology may be slightly wrong!)



deadlyllama

1153 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2642420 26-Jan-2021 15:34
Send private message

michaelmurfy:

 

You're the first person I know to actually use one of those as their router. The problem is as you've likely experienced everything is done in software so you don't get full hardware offloading.

 

If you want a cheap, small router with a tonne of features and also hardware offloading then look into the Edgerouter X. It can route Gigabit over PPPoE totally fine and will support any feature you need.

 

 

My first router was a 486 running slackware so I'm kind of used to doing it that way.  I find anything else eventually just a bit limiting.  And I don't need to pass gigabit, I'm never going to notice beyond 200Mbps anyway.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 