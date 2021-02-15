K8Toledo: That's the problem right there. Lazy contractors. https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=280899&page_no=2#2639914

If it meant anything (it doesn't because I have no access to the cabinet/exchange/turning things on), I'd do the connections myself having run the lines already (and I do this on premises as part of my job for cameras and general data wiring) just to get this going for my client who now has to work from home

I do recall years ago when growing up on a farm a house moving company would always hit the line crossing the main road that served our house and business and being told it would be repaired in a few hours so we could do without a free mobile diversion - "experience tells me otherwise" is what I'd always have to say to force them to do it and sure enough it was always at least a week

I do laugh at some of the excuses as posted in your thread above. A couple of years ago my Dad moved property and I'd done all the electrical work for his new place including running two copper lines down approx 1km to the Chorus pillar on the street. Upon requesting connection, one contractor came out and said they couldn't do it that day, weeks went by, Chorus wanted to erect a pole across the neighbours driveway (?????????),

Chorus was called and e-mailed several times asking why as the cables were ready to be put into the pillar at the street -- finally got someone at Chorus who asked why they themselves were erecting said pole, cancelled pole (which was on the way on the truck), sent contractor. Dad was informed contractor was coming and was determined to be connected as it'd been months, blocked the driveway so the guy couldn't leave -- his next excuse "I don't have a spade I can't do it" (cables were right beside pillar) - contractor gets given a spade and told he'll be connecting afterall

It's a shame there are these antics, it taints the good contractors and gives the whole organisation a bad name