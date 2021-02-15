Hi, I'm hoping someone here can help connect a client of mine. He has put a house on a subdivided plot and is wanting a new copper connection and has been in contact with Slingshot but things are going around in circles for weeks apparently - four orders sent to Chorus all rejected. Is there anyone that can help that works at Slingshot or @Chorusnz who can specify the correct order type that should be submitted so he can tell whoever needs to know at Slingshot what they should be asking for?
I've tried contacting Chorus directly but of course that didn't get very far (I didn't expect it to). My client has provided me with the four Chorus order numbers -
75171401
75376650
75391139
75433011
Apparently all rejected because of the wrong order type being submitted.
There is a copper line run from the pole to the house and both ends just need terminating by Chorus (and an ETP box installed as the dwelling is new on site)
The phone jack is wired back to the ETP position.