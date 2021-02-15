Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
snnet

1333 posts

Uber Geek


#281384 15-Feb-2021 13:08
Send private message

Hi, I'm hoping someone here can help connect a client of mine. He has put a house on a subdivided plot and is wanting a new copper connection and has been in contact with Slingshot but things are going around in circles for weeks apparently - four orders sent to Chorus all rejected. Is there anyone that can help that works at Slingshot or @Chorusnz who can specify the correct order type that should be submitted so he can tell whoever needs to know at Slingshot what they should be asking for? 

 

I've tried contacting Chorus directly but of course that didn't get very far (I didn't expect it to). My client has provided me with the four Chorus order numbers - 

 

75171401
75376650
75391139
75433011

 

Apparently all rejected because of the wrong order type being submitted.

 

There is a copper line run from the pole to the house and both ends just need terminating by Chorus (and an ETP box installed as the dwelling is new on site) 

 

The phone jack is wired back to the ETP position. 

 

 

 

 

outdoorsnz
299 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2656677 15-Feb-2021 13:25
Send private message

From my issues with getting a new house build wiring visit to join up the to ends. I would suggest you first check you have the correct physical address as some old vacant houses may not have had a active copper connection for years!

 

Make sure the conduit and wiring is all in place.

 

Keep calling slingshot as they might have supplied the wrong info etc, and in my case the order never left the ISP. i.e. was on hold.

 

 

snnet

1333 posts

Uber Geek


  #2656679 15-Feb-2021 13:29
Send private message

outdoorsnz:

 

From my issues with getting a new house build wiring visit to join up the to ends. I would suggest you first check you have the correct physical address as some old vacant houses may not have had a active copper connection for years!

 

Make sure the conduit and wiring is all in place.

 

Keep calling slingshot as they might have supplied the wrong info etc, and in my case the order never left the ISP. i.e. was on hold.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yes this was a new plot of land subdivided and to get title the original owner had to ensure the services were available - the address was new (number not previously used) and the address is correct - the network side of the cable is coiled at the top of the pole, and the one I ran for the client [to the house, at an etp position, ready for termination] is coiled at the bottom. I don't know how to tell the client to be clearer to Slingshot that they require a new physical connection. I've seen the shots of the live chat and he's told slingshot that chorus need to go up the pole and also connect down at the house -- I don't get why it's so difficult for them all to understand!!

 

Didn't have this problem when I organised power for the same plot!

 

 

 

 

 

 

outdoorsnz
299 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2656686 15-Feb-2021 13:48
Send private message

snnet:

 

Yes this was a new plot of land subdivided and to get title the original owner had to ensure the services were available - the address was new (number not previously used) and the address is correct - the network side of the cable is coiled at the top of the pole, and the one I ran for the client [to the house, at an etp position, ready for termination] is coiled at the bottom. I don't know how to tell the client to be clearer to Slingshot that they require a new physical connection. I've seen the shots of the live chat and he's told slingshot that chorus need to go up the pole and also connect down at the house -- I don't get why it's so difficult for them all to understand!!

 

Didn't have this problem when I organised power for the same plot!

 

 

Sounds identical to our issues! You might have a new address, but the old copper service line will be linked to the old address. So check that. With 2degrees they asked for the title / dp numbers etc. Also our place had two street numbers. Renumbered.

 

You might need to ask for a wiring service visit rather than a new service connection, as that might mean a complete new physical connection, when all you need is two ends twisted.

 

For us. We ran conduit with copper cable from house to box on boundary to join. At entry to house, we left the two ends for chorus to join.

 

Also pole, not red tagged? But yes it will be the wrong type of order getting put through. For us, it was simply a staffing issues / botches. From start to finished connection, close to two months!

 

 



snnet

1333 posts

Uber Geek


  #2656688 15-Feb-2021 13:55
Send private message

outdoorsnz:

 

Sounds identical to our issues! You might have a new address, but the old copper service line will be linked to the old address. So check that. With 2degrees they asked for the title / dp numbers etc. Also our place had two street numbers. Renumbered.

 

You might need to ask for a wiring service visit rather than a new service connection, as that might mean a complete new physical connection, when all you need is two ends twisted.

 

For us. We ran conduit with copper cable from house to box on boundary to join. At entry to house, we left the two ends for chorus to join.

 

Also pole, not red tagged? But yes it will be the wrong type of order getting put through. For us, it was simply a staffing issues / botches. From start to finished connection, close to two months!

 

 

 

 

Thankfully for me this is for a client - if I had this trouble myself I'd be pulling hair out - the thing is there is no "old" copper service line, it's a newly subdivided piece of land with a new service installed at the street to get title thru the council. The place is semi-rural so Chorus had installed a pole and had the cable ready up it. I left enough tail on the underground services I ran to go up the pole if necessary (as I wasn't sure if they'd put a pillar below the pole or not). Surely when it was explained to slingshot that they need a new connection for a new house they would know what to file but it's sounding like after four attempts they don't know what to file... 

 

I've done my job a million times with underground services, so I have every confidence there's nothing wrong with what I've done, but trying to explain to an RSP how to do their job / file the correct order is really really annoying

outdoorsnz
299 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2656689 15-Feb-2021 14:01
Send private message

snnet:

 

Thankfully for me this is for a client - if I had this trouble myself I'd be pulling hair out - the thing is there is no "old" copper service line, it's a newly subdivided piece of land with a new service installed at the street to get title thru the council. The place is semi-rural so Chorus had installed a pole and had the cable ready up it. I left enough tail on the underground services I ran to go up the pole if necessary (as I wasn't sure if they'd put a pillar below the pole or not). Surely when it was explained to slingshot that they need a new connection for a new house they would know what to file but it's sounding like after four attempts they don't know what to file... 

 

I've done my job a million times with underground services, so I have every confidence there's nothing wrong with what I've done, but trying to explain to an RSP how to do their job / file the correct order is really really annoying

 

 

Message @Chorusnz who is active on here. Perhaps supply him with the ref # from the job that Chorus did, and he can tell you what is what. You'd think it would be straight forward...

snnet

1333 posts

Uber Geek


  #2656690 15-Feb-2021 14:02
Send private message

outdoorsnz:

 

 

 

Message @Chorusnz who is active on here. Perhaps supply him with the ref # from the job that Chorus did, and he can tell you what is what. You'd think it would be straight forward...

 

 

Will give that a go, thanks 

Slingshot
1004 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Slingshot

  #2656691 15-Feb-2021 14:03
Send private message

snnet:

 

Hi, I'm hoping someone here can help connect a client of mine. He has put a house on a subdivided plot and is wanting a new copper connection and has been in contact with Slingshot but things are going around in circles for weeks apparently - four orders sent to Chorus all rejected. Is there anyone that can help that works at Slingshot or @Chorusnz who can specify the correct order type that should be submitted so he can tell whoever needs to know at Slingshot what they should be asking for? 

 

I've tried contacting Chorus directly but of course that didn't get very far (I didn't expect it to). My client has provided me with the four Chorus order numbers - 

 

75171401
75376650
75391139
75433011

 

Apparently all rejected because of the wrong order type being submitted.

 

There is a copper line run from the pole to the house and both ends just need terminating by Chorus (and an ETP box installed as the dwelling is new on site) 

 

The phone jack is wired back to the ETP position. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hi there,

 

Happy to take a look at this one for you. If you send through a message with your client's account info I'll check in with our connections team and see what's going on. 

 

Cheers!




www.slingshot.co.nz

www.twitter.com/SlingshotNZ

https://www.facebook.com/SlingshotNZ



snnet

1333 posts

Uber Geek


  #2656701 15-Feb-2021 14:17
Send private message

Slingshot:

 

 

 

Hi there,

 

Happy to take a look at this one for you. If you send through a message with your client's account info I'll check in with our connections team and see what's going on. 

 

Cheers!

 

 

Thank you very much for the offer of help, I have sent a PM 

K8Toledo
635 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2656907 15-Feb-2021 18:16
Send private message

dp





K8Toledo
635 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2656913 15-Feb-2021 18:24
Send private message

snnet:

 

outdoorsnz:

 

From my issues with getting a new house build wiring visit to join up the to ends. I would suggest you first check you have the correct physical address as some old vacant houses may not have had a active copper connection for years!

 

Make sure the conduit and wiring is all in place.

 

Keep calling slingshot as they might have supplied the wrong info etc, and in my case the order never left the ISP. i.e. was on hold.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yes this was a new plot of land subdivided and to get title the original owner had to ensure the services were available - the address was new (number not previously used) and the address is correct - the network side of the cable is coiled at the top of the pole, and the one I ran for the client [to the house, at an etp position, ready for termination] is coiled at the bottom. I don't know how to tell the client to be clearer to Slingshot that they require a new physical connection. I've seen the shots of the live chat and he's told slingshot that chorus need to go up the pole and also connect down at the house -- I don't get why it's so difficult for them all to understand!!

 

Didn't have this problem when I organised power for the same plot!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

That's the problem right there. Lazy contractors.

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=280899&page_no=2#2639914

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 





snnet

1333 posts

Uber Geek


  #2656917 15-Feb-2021 18:41
Send private message

K8Toledo:

 

That's the problem right there. Lazy contractors.

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=280899&page_no=2#2639914

 

 

If it meant anything (it doesn't because I have no access to the cabinet/exchange/turning things on), I'd do the connections myself having run the lines already (and I do this on premises as part of my job for cameras and general data wiring) just to get this going for my client who now has to work from home 

 

I do recall years ago when growing up on a farm a house moving company would always hit the line crossing the main road that served our house and business and being told it would be repaired in a few hours so we could do without a free mobile diversion - "experience tells me otherwise" is what I'd always have to say to force them to do it and sure enough it was always at least a week

 

I do laugh at some of the excuses as posted in your thread above. A couple of years ago my Dad moved property and I'd done all the electrical work for his new place including running two copper lines down approx 1km to the Chorus pillar on the street. Upon requesting connection, one contractor came out and said they couldn't do it that day, weeks went by, Chorus wanted to erect a pole across the neighbours driveway (?????????),

 

Chorus was called and e-mailed several times asking why as the cables were ready to be put into the pillar at the street -- finally got someone at Chorus who asked why they themselves were erecting said pole, cancelled pole (which was on the way on the truck), sent contractor.  Dad was informed contractor was coming and was determined to be connected as it'd been months, blocked the driveway so the guy couldn't leave -- his next excuse "I don't have a spade I can't do it" (cables were right beside pillar) - contractor gets given a spade and told he'll be connecting afterall 

 

It's a shame there are these antics, it taints the good contractors and gives the whole organisation a bad name 

K8Toledo
635 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2657012 15-Feb-2021 20:08
Send private message

snnet:

 

If it meant anything (it doesn't because I have no access to the cabinet/exchange/turning things on), I'd do the connections myself having run the lines already (and I do this on premises as part of my job for cameras and general data wiring) just to get this going for my client who now has to work from home 

 

I do recall years ago when growing up on a farm a house moving company would always hit the line crossing the main road that served our house and business and being told it would be repaired in a few hours so we could do without a free mobile diversion - "experience tells me otherwise" is what I'd always have to say to force them to do it and sure enough it was always at least a week

 

I do laugh at some of the excuses as posted in your thread above. A couple of years ago my Dad moved property and I'd done all the electrical work for his new place including running two copper lines down approx 1km to the Chorus pillar on the street. Upon requesting connection, one contractor came out and said they couldn't do it that day, weeks went by, Chorus wanted to erect a pole across the neighbours driveway (?????????),

 

Chorus was called and e-mailed several times asking why as the cables were ready to be put into the pillar at the street -- finally got someone at Chorus who asked why they themselves were erecting said pole, cancelled pole (which was on the way on the truck), sent contractor.  Dad was informed contractor was coming and was determined to be connected as it'd been months, blocked the driveway so the guy couldn't leave -- his next excuse "I don't have a spade I can't do it" (cables were right beside pillar) - contractor gets given a spade and told he'll be connecting afterall 

 

It's a shame there are these antics, it taints the good contractors and gives the whole organisation a bad name 

 

 

There's nothing to stop you from doing that.  

 

The ETP is usually a JBox, pick one up from any hardware store.

 

Splice the lead-in to premises wiring at ETP & run the other end up to the plinth, but DON'T connect it.  Then ask RSP for Chorus to inspect/connect services. 

 

An unskilled migrant worker will be sent out to check both splicing & lead in cable. If OK he'll connect lead in to plinth sign off the job and drive off.   

 

Should take less than 30min.  Cabinet side of it is generally hiccup free.

 

I've done this several times.

 

 

 

Documentation covering installation guidelines & standards is available on the TCF website.

 

https://www.tcf.org.nz/assets/guidelines/tcf-premises-wiring-cable-installers-guidelines-endorsed-oct-2015.pdf

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 





snnet

1333 posts

Uber Geek


  #2657018 15-Feb-2021 20:23
Send private message

K8Toledo:

 

There's nothing to stop you from doing that.  

 

Splice the lead-in to premises wiring at ETP & run the other end up to the plinth, but DON'T connect it.  Then ask RSP for Chorus to inspect/connect services. 

 

An unskilled migrant worker will be sent out to check both splicing & lead in cable. If OK he'll connect lead in to plinth sign off the job and drive off.   

 

Should take less than 30min.  Cabinet side of it is generally hiccup free.

 

I've done this several times.

 

 

No pillar there, only coiled cables unfortunately, so I've coiled cable long enough to reach up the pole incase that's where they decide to do the connection (which I've seen several times with the black 3m splice box). I've already spliced the house end. 

 

[so it is already a =<30 min visit]

 

Hopefully slingshot can put some fire under them and get it going for the client

