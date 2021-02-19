Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vanheim Dedicated Server hosting on Orcon
mezla1058

24 posts

Geek


#281457 19-Feb-2021 08:16
Send private message

I wonder if anyone tried hosting Vanhein Dedicated server using Orcon Fibre yet? It is using ports 2456-2458 and although those ports are not listed as default ports filtered I wonder if it one those undocumented filters.

xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11885 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2659387 19-Feb-2021 08:44
Send private message

I don't think Orcon block any ports, so you'd be fine. 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73792 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2659514 19-Feb-2021 10:52
Send private message

Does Orcon use CGNAT? 




xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11885 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2659533 19-Feb-2021 11:41
Send private message

I know back in 2018 they didnt use CGNAT...... 

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 



Zeon
3858 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2659562 19-Feb-2021 12:32
Send private message

freitasm:

 

Does Orcon use CGNAT? 

 

 

Games don't support IPv6 yet?!




Speedtest 2019-10-14

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73792 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2659563 19-Feb-2021 12:33
Send private message

Zeon:

 

freitasm:

 

Does Orcon use CGNAT? 

 

 

Games don't support IPv6 yet?!

 

 

Well, that wouldn't help really - a game server with IPv6 behind CGNAT would only allow IPv6 clients to connect. And not all ISPs offer IPv6.




jamesrt
1229 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2659782 19-Feb-2021 13:56
Send private message

As an Orcon customer, I've certainly not noticed anything like CGNAT preventing inbound requests...

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73792 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2659793 19-Feb-2021 14:02
Send private message

Thanks for confirming.




