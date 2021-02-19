I wonder if anyone tried hosting Vanhein Dedicated server using Orcon Fibre yet? It is using ports 2456-2458 and although those ports are not listed as default ports filtered I wonder if it one those undocumented filters.
I don't think Orcon block any ports, so you'd be fine.
Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!
Does Orcon use CGNAT?
Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Goodsync | Geekzone Blockchain Project
I know back in 2018 they didnt use CGNAT......
Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!
freitasm:
Does Orcon use CGNAT?
Games don't support IPv6 yet?!
Zeon:
freitasm:
Does Orcon use CGNAT?
Games don't support IPv6 yet?!
Well, that wouldn't help really - a game server with IPv6 behind CGNAT would only allow IPv6 clients to connect. And not all ISPs offer IPv6.
Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Goodsync | Geekzone Blockchain Project
As an Orcon customer, I've certainly not noticed anything like CGNAT preventing inbound requests...
Thanks for confirming.
Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Goodsync | Geekzone Blockchain Project