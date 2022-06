Any chance that someone is using a Slingshot own router and has installed express vpn on same?

I am succumbing to peer pressure to get a "VPN" It will be used to cover up to 5 devices at once, total of 12-15 attached

I dont wish to become expert on the subject I just want it installed and working :)

So far I have factors "express VPN" "slingshot router" "broadband" now what?

Any help as always appreciated