Vocus sold to Australian company
freitasm

#282792 12-Mar-2021 11:50
From MIRA, Aware Super acquire Vocus parent company - The Download:

 

 

Australia’s Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets and Aware Super Pty have agreed to pay $5.50 a share to buy 100 percent of the company.

 

The deal prices the company at A$3.5 billion. Vocus’ board has backed the takeover.

 

As always, the deal is subject to shareholder approval, court and regulatory approvals.

 

MIRA and Aware Super have formed the Voyage Australia consortium to manage taking the business into private ownership.

 

The move has implications for the proposed float of the company’s New Zealand business which was due to take place later this year. Vocus’ New Zealand brands include Slingshot, CallPlus and Orcon among others.

 

Vocus is New Zealand’s third largest broadband service provider after Spark and Vodafone.

 




ripdog
  #2672245 12-Mar-2021 12:35
Well that's probably not great news for their customers. Oh well, we'll see how much they ruin it.

MikeB4
  #2672271 12-Mar-2021 13:25
Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets and Aware Super Pty have a successful history in this area. Will give Vocus greater capital availability to be able to move forward with new technologies. This should not be bad news for customers. 

MaxineN
  #2672436 12-Mar-2021 20:21
MikeB4:

 

Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets and Aware Super Pty have a successful history in this area. Will give Vocus greater capital availability to be able to move forward with new technologies. This should not be bad news for customers. 

 

 

 

 

Are you able to note a few examples of success?

 

 

 

Curious and also a customer.




lNomNoml
  #2672489 12-Mar-2021 21:00
Seems to be the trend, Kiwi company's being bought by Aussies

dt

dt
  #2672520 12-Mar-2021 22:07
From what I’ve always understood is that Vocus was an Aussie company anyways? Just selling off their very well run NZ business by the looks of things

networkn
  #2672532 12-Mar-2021 22:20
Hopefully, they bring back the awesome Geekzone packages.

 

 

Zeon
  #2672536 12-Mar-2021 22:32
While not optimal - a better outcome than being bought by Vodafone who I think were considering it at one point.




Mehrts
  #2673675 13-Mar-2021 11:07
As a Vocus customer, (Slingshot & Orcon) I'm not worried, as long as the performance stays the same tbh.

Detruire
  #2673688 13-Mar-2021 11:46
To clarify: this is about Vocus (the Australian company) being acquired by a consortium of "Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets" and "Aware Super" (both also Australian companies).

 

Vocus NZ will presumably be included, as it is owned by Vocus (AU), However, it could still end up sold off if the new owners of Vocus (AU) don't want it.




