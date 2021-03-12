From MIRA, Aware Super acquire Vocus parent company - The Download:

Australia’s Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets and Aware Super Pty have agreed to pay $5.50 a share to buy 100 percent of the company.

The deal prices the company at A$3.5 billion. Vocus’ board has backed the takeover.

As always, the deal is subject to shareholder approval, court and regulatory approvals.

MIRA and Aware Super have formed the Voyage Australia consortium to manage taking the business into private ownership.

The move has implications for the proposed float of the company’s New Zealand business which was due to take place later this year. Vocus’ New Zealand brands include Slingshot, CallPlus and Orcon among others.

Vocus is New Zealand’s third largest broadband service provider after Spark and Vodafone.