Asrafrate:

So after a horrible day dealing with Vodafone's atrocious customer service I decided to look at other ISPs. I've settled on Orcon and...
- I'm wondering what the switching over process is?
- I need to get a VoIP modem from Orcon so assume this is the modem they send if you select the Home phone option on the sign up process?
- Will my connection with Vodafone automatically be shut off or do I need to notify Vodafone to close my account?
- It will take a few days apparently for the modem to arrive, in that time will I still be able to use the Vodafone account that I've paid for, even if the home number is being switched to Orcon?
- Will the Geekzone Orcon deal ever come back? Would be good to know this before I make the change.
... anything else I need to keep in mind?
Thanks :)