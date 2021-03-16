Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Switching from Vodafone to Orcon; the process
Asrafrate

Ultimate Geek


#283857 16-Mar-2021 14:08
So after a horrible day dealing with Vodafone's atrocious customer service I decided to look at other ISPs. I've settled on Orcon and...

 

     

  1. I'm wondering what the switching over process is?

  2. I need to get a VoIP modem from Orcon so assume this is the modem they send if you select the Home phone option on the sign up process?

  3. Will my connection with Vodafone automatically be shut off or do I need to notify Vodafone to close my account?

  4. It will take a few days apparently for the modem to arrive, in that time will I still be able to use the Vodafone account that I've paid for, even if the home number is being switched to Orcon?

  5. Will the Geekzone Orcon deal ever come back? Would be good to know this before I make the change.

 

... anything else I need to keep in mind? 

 

Thanks :)




Zeb A.
xpd

  #2675478 16-Mar-2021 14:19
Generally need to give your old ISP 30 days notice - Once given, start ball rolling with new ISP, and give them a date to takeover, or they'll usually take over almost straight away, leaving you paying two internet bills for one month.

 

I assume the signup process for Orcon wouldve asked if you wanted to port a number, so that would be done at the same time as connection.

 

 




Asrafrate

Ultimate Geek


  #2675484 16-Mar-2021 14:22
xpd:

 

Generally need to give your old ISP 30 days notice - Once given, start ball rolling with new ISP, and give them a date to takeover, or they'll usually take over almost straight away, leaving you paying two internet bills for one month.

 

I assume the signup process for Orcon wouldve asked if you wanted to port a number, so that would be done at the same time as connection.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hey Gav, so I actually need to let Vodafone know I'm saying bye bye to them AND give notice? I thought because I was on a month by month, it didn't matter?

 

It's impossible to even get them on the phone sometimes, and their live chat is useless.

 

I've already paid for this month with Vodafone, so it's just a case of getting the new bill from Orcon? 

 

No I didn't get asked for a number to port but I didn't finalise the sign up because I wanted to get answers to all my questions first before I took the step.




Zeb A.
xpd

  #2675527 16-Mar-2021 14:54
Yup, email them to say bye bye, then at least if they charge you for another 6 months, at least you've got proof you gave notice. If you read the fine print it'll state 28/30 days required.

 

And yeah, if youve selected voice from a provider, they should ask if you want to port an existing number or else you'll end up with one out of their pool of numbers.

 

 

 

 




Asrafrate

  #2675531 16-Mar-2021 14:59
xpd:

 

Yup, email them to say bye bye, then at least if they charge you for another 6 months, at least you've got proof you gave notice. If you read the fine print it'll state 28/30 days required.

 

And yeah, if youve selected voice from a provider, they should ask if you want to port an existing number or else you'll end up with one out of their pool of numbers.

 

 

 

 

Good point about having proof, but it seems like they don't make email addresses readily available except for the one that emails you your bill. Still searching through their site and only other email address I've found is for their online shop.




Zeb A.
xpd

  #2675537 16-Mar-2021 15:03
Asrafrate:

 

xpd:

 

Yup, email them to say bye bye, then at least if they charge you for another 6 months, at least you've got proof you gave notice. If you read the fine print it'll state 28/30 days required.

 

And yeah, if youve selected voice from a provider, they should ask if you want to port an existing number or else you'll end up with one out of their pool of numbers.

 

 

 

 

Good point about having proof, but it seems like they don't make email addresses readily available except for the one that emails you your bill. Still searching through their site and only other email address I've found is for their online shop.

 

 

Spam them on the usual suspects :) Sales, accounts etc :)

 

 




GSManiac
  #2675546 16-Mar-2021 15:21
Once you sign up with Orcon, they’re the ones to tell the previous provider you’re moving. The customer shouldn’t need to have any input into this process.

xpd

  #2675553 16-Mar-2021 15:37
GSManiac:

 

Once you sign up with Orcon, they’re the ones to tell the previous provider you’re moving. The customer shouldn’t need to have any input into this process.

 

 

Not in my considerable experience, the winning ISP has always advised me to contact my old ISP to close the account. The winning ISP will take over the line regardless if your account is open or not, but they don't care as its between you and the old ISP.

 

 




Asrafrate

  #2675555 16-Mar-2021 15:41
I just spent the last 20 minutes with someone on Vodafone's live chat. There isn't an email address they provide for us to be able to cancel our accounts. We can only ring or use the live chat functionality. Hopefully I can chat with someone from Orcon tonight and ring Vodafone first thing tomorrow to say bye bye. Atleast one good thing came out of that live chat, I'm paid up until the end of this month, so shouldn't be getting another bill.

 

Anyone able to help with these questions?

 

     

  1. I need to get a VoIP modem from Orcon so assume this is the modem they send if you select the Home phone option on the sign up process?
  2. Will the Geekzone Orcon deal ever come back? Would be good to know this before I make the change.
  3. ... anything else I need to keep in mind?

 

Thanks :)

 

And thanks @xpd and @GSManiac




DimasikTurbo
  #2675557 16-Mar-2021 15:42
I did a switchover from Vodafone to Orcon last April. I thought there is a 30 days notice, but was suprsied it was not the case.

 

I talked to Vodafone 1st expecting to get a cut off day in the future, but was told i could cancel it any time and requested to close my account completely in two days (proof of request emailed to me). Then I talked to Orcon about switching over and they did it in one day, they initially said they couldn't do it that fast, because it takes time to deliver modem (up to 7 business days), i said i'm going to use my own so this is not an issue for me, so my connection was switched over next day.

DimasikTurbo
  #2675564 16-Mar-2021 15:54
forgot to metion, it was fiber and no home phone line (naked broadband)

MaxineN
  #2675565 16-Mar-2021 15:55
Asrafrate:

 

I just spent the last 20 minutes with someone on Vodafone's live chat. There isn't an email address they provide for us to be able to cancel our accounts. We can only ring or use the live chat functionality. Hopefully I can chat with someone from Orcon tonight and ring Vodafone first thing tomorrow to say bye bye. Atleast one good thing came out of that live chat, I'm paid up until the end of this month, so shouldn't be getting another bill.

 

Anyone able to help with these questions?

 

     

  1. I need to get a VoIP modem from Orcon so assume this is the modem they send if you select the Home phone option on the sign up process?
  2. Will the Geekzone Orcon deal ever come back? Would be good to know this before I make the change.
  3. ... anything else I need to keep in mind?

 

Thanks :)

 

And thanks @xpd and @GSManiac

 

 

 

 

You get a NF18ACV which has VOIP built in and pre-setup.

 

 

 

You can change your billing process to weekly or fortnightly or monthly. Whatever works for you.

 

 




Asrafrate

  #2675574 16-Mar-2021 16:12
Thanks @DimasikTurbo and @MaxineN

 

Just got off the phone with a rep from Orcon and OH MY WOW, talk about a night and day experience!

 

Didn't have to wait long to be helped, and the person I spoke with was obviously from New Zealand, friendly, knowledgeable and just made the switch over process easy. I got a confirmation email going over the details of my order AND a text. He made the process smooth as. WIN as far as customer service right there.

 

Will now go back to Vodafone live chat to discontinue the account. *gulp*




crewsaider
  #2676262 17-Mar-2021 19:43
I was planning to switch to VF tomorrow in the belief that the CEO had turned around their customer service. Orcon and Nova now have my attention.

 

 

 

Edited to remove surpluys "but"!!

DjShadow
  #2676281 17-Mar-2021 20:21
Don't go to a power company providing Internet, I'd recommend 2degrees for an ISP or Voyager (lots of good comments about them)

