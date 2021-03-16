Asrafrate:

xpd: Generally need to give your old ISP 30 days notice - Once given, start ball rolling with new ISP, and give them a date to takeover, or they'll usually take over almost straight away, leaving you paying two internet bills for one month. I assume the signup process for Orcon wouldve asked if you wanted to port a number, so that would be done at the same time as connection.

Hey Gav, so I actually need to let Vodafone know I'm saying bye bye to them AND give notice? I thought because I was on a month by month, it didn't matter?

It's impossible to even get them on the phone sometimes, and their live chat is useless.

I've already paid for this month with Vodafone, so it's just a case of getting the new bill from Orcon?

No I didn't get asked for a number to port but I didn't finalise the sign up because I wanted to get answers to all my questions first before I took the step.