How sticky is the ip address on Stuff fibre.
dolsen

#284236 9-Apr-2021 10:02
Hi,

 

I am looking at getting Stuff fibre but would have ideally liked a static ip address as I have my own domain and have a home server. I enquired with stuff about getting a static ip address and when the ability would be reinstated, as their website said the ability to get one was currently suspended, however, it appears it is not suspended but terminated. The response from stuff was "We are no longer offering static ip addresses.".

 

For fibre people, how often does the ip address change? I would expect the connection time to be in multiple months, so, if I have to update my domain registration every 6 months, I could probably live with it. If they change the ip address every week, I obviously couldn't.

 

 

 

 

 

 

cyril7
  #2689743 9-Apr-2021 10:05
Hi, why not just put a ddns client on your server, problem solved.

 

What is more important is the service CG-NAT or just normal dynamic public IPs, if the former then your server is dead in the water regardless.

 

Cyril

dolsen

  #2689746 9-Apr-2021 10:15
cyril7:

 

Hi, why not just put a ddns client on your server, problem solved.

 

What is more important is the service CG-NAT or just normal dynamic public IPs, if the former then your server is dead in the water regardless.

 

Cyril

 

 

 

 

To be fair, that might be my back up plan. Last time I did that, I was using afraid.org, however, the address of the redirect would stay in the url bar instead of my domain which I didn't like. There is probably a different way of organizing it so that that no longer occurs.

 

 

 

their website states no CGNAT (and I would leave if they introduced it).

 

https://support.stuff-fibre.co.nz/hc/en-us/articles/360038821074-How-our-IP-Addresses-work

 

"We do not currently use CGNAT although it is likely that all providers will need to move to this sort technology one day in future due to the difficulty in obtaining more IPv4 addresses with a limited total number available."

cyril7
  #2689747 9-Apr-2021 10:19
I assume you have your own domain, just add the ddns url as a cname record that way nothing would seem to change.

 

I use a lot of Mikrotiks, they have a built in 'cloud' service but the resulting URL is akwardly long, so I just use it as a cname reference as mentioned.

 

Cyril



Mehrts
  #2690815 11-Apr-2021 10:42
If Stuff uses the same setup as Orcon & Slingshot, since they're all owned by Vocus, the address should be very sticky.

 

I managed to keep the same dynamic IP address for the two years I was with Slingshot, and it hasn't changed since moving to Orcon.

 

The only time my ONT and router are powered down is when we have an extended power outage as they're on UPS, so that might help with not being handed out a new DHCP IP address.

