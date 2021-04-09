Hi,

I am looking at getting Stuff fibre but would have ideally liked a static ip address as I have my own domain and have a home server. I enquired with stuff about getting a static ip address and when the ability would be reinstated, as their website said the ability to get one was currently suspended, however, it appears it is not suspended but terminated. The response from stuff was "We are no longer offering static ip addresses.".

For fibre people, how often does the ip address change? I would expect the connection time to be in multiple months, so, if I have to update my domain registration every 6 months, I could probably live with it. If they change the ip address every week, I obviously couldn't.