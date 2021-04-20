wickedlolipoo:

Hi
I signed up for orcon broadband at my new house.
I thought for new house a tech is suppose to come out?
Today is the installation date. I took time off and I was told twice a tech would come out to help me sort out fibre.
There's no ont at the new address and orcon says they can't log a fault until 9pm as that's when activation happens?
Can anyone tell me from orcon what's happening?
All I have is this at my new house and I specifically requested a tech to help connect me?
Why do I need to wait another day to log a fault when it's not a fault?