wickedlolipoo:

freitasm: The ONT is installed by Chorus - not Orcon. Orcon would have booked the job and Chorus would have arranged with you for a tech to come and install the ONT. If they don't show up then Orcon can raise a fault. Is this not what happened? Also, the internal network is something that you have to arrange yourself with an electrician or network person. That box is not ready to receive a ONT or router - actually it looks quite small for that.

On the date of install which was today nobody called. I called Orcon up at 11am asking if the tech is coming and the live chat told me the tech might be a bit late.

At 3pm when I called they told me chorus system thinks I have an ONT and a tech will not be required .

Technical support told me I have to wait until tonight 9pm before they can raise a fault.

I specifically asked Orcon to send a tech out on the day of install during sign up because I need him to look at the panel .There's no ONT at my new house.

I guess I'll call Orcon first thing tomorrow morning and if they can't rectify the problem with chorus I'll go with another ISP.