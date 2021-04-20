Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)So annoyed with orcon
wickedlolipoo

32 posts

Geek


#284409 20-Apr-2021 15:41
Send private message

Hi

I signed up for orcon broadband at my new house.

I thought for new house a tech is suppose to come out?

Today is the installation date. I took time off and I was told twice a tech would come out to help me sort out fibre.

There's no ont at the new address and orcon says they can't log a fault until 9pm as that's when activation happens?

Can anyone tell me from orcon what's happening?


All I have is this at my new house and I specifically requested a tech to help connect me?



Why do I need to wait another day to log a fault when it's not a fault?

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74103 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2695346 20-Apr-2021 16:08
Send private message

The ONT is installed by Chorus - not Orcon. Orcon would have booked the job and Chorus would have arranged with you for a tech to come and install the ONT. If they don't show up then Orcon can raise a fault.

 

Is this not what happened?

 

Also, the internal network is something that you have to arrange yourself with an electrician or network person. That box is not ready to receive a ONT or router - actually it looks quite small for that.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
wickedlolipoo

32 posts

Geek


  #2695355 20-Apr-2021 16:16
Send private message

freitasm:

 

The ONT is installed by Chorus - not Orcon. Orcon would have booked the job and Chorus would have arranged with you for a tech to come and install the ONT. If they don't show up then Orcon can raise a fault.

 

Is this not what happened?

 

Also, the internal network is something that you have to arrange yourself with an electrician or network person. That box is not ready to receive a ONT or router - actually it looks quite small for that.

 

 

On the date of install which was today nobody called. I called Orcon up at 11am asking if the tech is coming and the live chat told me the tech might be a bit late.

 

At 3pm when I called they told me chorus system thinks I have an ONT and a tech will not be required .

 

Technical support told me I have to wait until tonight 9pm before they can raise a fault.

 

I specifically asked Orcon to send a tech out on the day of install during sign up because I need him to look at the panel .There's no ONT at my new house.

 

 

 

I guess I'll call Orcon first thing tomorrow morning and if they can't rectify the problem with chorus I'll go with another ISP.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74103 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2695357 20-Apr-2021 16:20
Send private message

wickedlolipoo:

 

I guess I'll call Orcon first thing tomorrow morning and if they can't rectify the problem with chorus I'll go with another ISP.

 

 

A different ISP will hit the same thing with Chorus. Whichever ISP you are using will have to contact Chorus and "There is no ONT there, your data is wrong."




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 



Linux
9082 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2695360 20-Apr-2021 16:26
Send private message

As above Orcon can only work with the 3rd party doing the actual install of the ONT

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74103 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2695364 20-Apr-2021 16:34
Send private message

Spyware:

 

Tightest little cabinet I've ever seen used for a comms panel and no room for anything apart from ONT if that even fits.

 

 

As I said above. I think OP will find it still needs a lot of work and the ONT being installed is only the start. Or perhaps install the ONT on the wall and use one of the cables to run to a router - but placing a router inside that cabinet is asking to kill the WiFi.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

wickedlolipoo

32 posts

Geek


  #2695366 20-Apr-2021 16:38
Send private message

It looks like this will be quite painful

Linux
9082 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2695367 20-Apr-2021 16:41
Send private message

wickedlolipoo: It looks like this will be quite painful

 

Painful if whoever is doing it doesn't know what they are doing



antoniosk
2250 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2695374 20-Apr-2021 17:04
Send private message

So to summarise:

 

1. the picture is your cabinet connecting the internal wiring. It is not ready to accept any internet connection - your wiring needs to be terminated to a patch panel by YOUR ELECTRICIAN, and verified as working.

 

2. chorus will bring fibre as close to your property as is economical for them, and will endeavour to connect the ONT reasonably as close to your cabinet as possible. But they only get a small fee, and will not move heaven and earth for you if it’s a difficult job

 

3. All fibre ISPs use chorus. No isp has better access, it is equal among all, although the bigger ones might have better methods for escalating.

 

4. chorus will only enable fibre to your cabinet. If your electrician has done their job, it should work well.




________

 

Antoniosk

 

 

Click to see full size

Linux
9082 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2695375 20-Apr-2021 17:06
Send private message

Depending on location if you are connected to Chorus Fibre my house is connected to North Power Fibre

wickedlolipoo

32 posts

Geek


  #2695376 20-Apr-2021 17:13
Send private message

antoniosk:

 

So to summarise:

 

1. the picture is your cabinet connecting the internal wiring. It is not ready to accept any internet connection - your wiring needs to be terminated to a patch panel by YOUR ELECTRICIAN, and verified as working.

 

2. chorus will bring fibre as close to your property as is economical for them, and will endeavour to connect the ONT reasonably as close to your cabinet as possible. But they only get a small fee, and will not move heaven and earth for you if it’s a difficult job

 

3. All fibre ISPs use chorus. No isp has better access, it is equal among all, although the bigger ones might have better methods for escalating.

 

4. chorus will only enable fibre to your cabinet. If your electrician has done their job, it should work well.

 

 

 

 

I know fibre was installed underground when the place was subdivided.

 

Is there a difference between the blue and white cable in the cabinet?
Im thinking maybe the white is the external fibre that goes to the ONT itself and the blue is the internal wiring as I see 2-3 network wall outlets inside my new house?

 

 

 

I'm in Auckland, Favona

Linux
9082 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2695377 20-Apr-2021 17:25
Send private message

Auckland is Chorus

eaglesd
70 posts

Master Geek


  #2695389 20-Apr-2021 18:19
Send private message

Are you sure there is no ONT already installed at another location in your house with an ethernet cable running into this box? 

cyril7
8749 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2695394 20-Apr-2021 18:38
Send private message

Hi, that inwall cabinet is very very small, all it will fit is the ONT, even then only just, sounds like your sparkie is not up to speed, and you unfortunatley will pay the price.

 

I have been involved in a number of new builds recently, not that I need this grief but it seems lots of folk dont trust their sparkie or developer to do the right thing.

 

Regardless in all cases the new owner places a job, Chorus turn up on the day, all is ready for Chorus to splice off the fibre an install the ONT, all is going an hour or so latter, it should not be hard, if it is the developer/sparkie are off the game.

 

Cyril

wickedlolipoo

32 posts

Geek


  #2695395 20-Apr-2021 18:45
Send private message

eaglesd:

 

Are you sure there is no ONT already installed at another location in your house with an ethernet cable running into this box? 

 

 

Checked everywhere but i see no ONT.

 

I see no box other than the smart meter, the panel that controls the electricity switches around the house.

Linux
9082 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2695397 20-Apr-2021 18:54
Send private message

Wonder if the last owner / tenant took it when they left

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 