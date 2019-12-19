Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Orcon and iServe Orcon introduces Fibre 4000 plan


BDFL
65076 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

# 261878 19-Dec-2019 12:37
Send private message quote this post

Just received:

 

 

From today, Orcon customers in select locations can order the ISP’s new Fibre 4000 plan – which offers speeds the ISP has labelled ‘pretty ludicrous’ – potentially up to four times faster than the already super-fast Gigantic plan Orcon offers.

 

“It’s no exaggeration to say this new technology offers speeds that were unthinkable even a couple of years ago,” says Vocus Group consumer and business chief executive Taryn Hamilton. “Gigabit fibre has to date delivered speeds which make most of the rest of the world green with envy – now we’re taking the first steps into the future with a plan that potentially quadruples the previous fastest consumer connection available.”

 

As the first to launch Ultrafast Fibre Broadband and then the first to introduce Gigabit speeds on the UFB network, Hamilton says being on the leading edge is familiar territory for Orcon as it pioneers another internet frontier.

 

“Orcon customers want the fastest and the best. We’ve super-charged our network and this allows us to take advantage of the new top speed on the Chorus fibre network, and we’re wasting no time getting that raw speed into the hands of customers.”

 

Orcon Fibre 4000 is a 4Gbps unlimited naked connection. Given the right set up and conditions, the plan is capable of 4Gbps, but Hamilton warns that the top speed will vary depending on real-world network conditions, the customer’s set up and other factors potentially influencing actual throughput.

 

“We have had staff trialling this new technology, and to be honest, they struggled to find ways to really make the most of the speed and throughput. This tech is actually ahead of any real consumer need, but history tells us that people will find a way to use it – just as they have with Gigabit technology.

 

“Our Gigantic plan, which provides speeds up to 900Mbps, is Orcon’s best seller – and allows people to have multiple 4K streams running at the same time. When we move into an 8K world, the new technology will come into its own.”

 

Orcon is charging $199 a month for Fibre 4000 with a $199 setup fee, on a 12-month contract.

 

The UFB network on which Fibre 4000 depends is built and maintained by Chorus. Chorus is initially offering the new speeds in Queenstown in January, with Wanaka, Arrowtown, Cromwell in February, selected areas of Wellington in March, and selected areas of Auckland in May. A full launch is planned for September.

 

Hamilton says Orcon is placing orders for Fibre 4000 from today and expects customers will be up and running from mid-January.

 

As for who needs these new speeds, Hamilton says customers who simply want the fastest will be attracted to the plans – whether they are gamers, content creators and design companies, or just anyone who moves big files around.

 

“At Orcon, we’ve always made a point of getting the best technology to Kiwis as fast as is humanly possible. And that’s why we’re proud to be the first to once again crank up the speed limit for broadband in a big way,” Hamilton concludes.

 





 1 | 2
21661 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2378484 19-Dec-2019 12:45
This reminds me a little of the concept of having a hypercar capable of 220Mph and 0-60 in 2.1seconds and only being able to drive it on the driveway. By the time you get to top speed, you have to brake hard :)

 

In other words, no matter what you download, it will be finished before you get to top speed :)

 

It's still cool and geeky though

 

 

1773 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2378488 19-Dec-2019 12:50
What gear are they using for customers?




21661 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2378489 19-Dec-2019 12:51
No CPE, they just plug into your neurolink :)

 

 

5649 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2378494 19-Dec-2019 12:53
That is insane!

5886 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2378496 19-Dec-2019 12:57
3 people support this post
People still don't seem to get that this won't make downloading things faster.  It just means you can do more, much much more, simultaneously.  But you're still limited by the speed at the other end of your connection.

320 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Vocus

  # 2378506 19-Dec-2019 13:14
mentalinc:

 

What gear are they using for customers?

 

 

 

 

We are using the Nokia ONT from Chorus:

 

     

  • 1x 10GE (LAN 10G) - one 10GBase-T 10Gbps Ethernet port
  • 4x GE (Lan 1, 2, 3, 4) - four 1000Base-T 1 Gbps Ethernet ports
  • 802.11ac 4x4 gigabit WiFi
  • 2x USB (USB 1, 2) - two USB 3.0 interfaces in residential gateway (RGW) mode

 

 

 




Head of Brand and Communications
Vocus NZ
[Slingshot, Orcon and Flip]

983 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  # 2378512 19-Dec-2019 13:17
Lol 'Gamers' that term gets thrown around as a mis-conception with bandwidth like its still 1999.

Name one game that would benefit from this.

 

For all intents and purposes the offering seems pretty reasonable. 

 
 
 
 


'That VDSL Cat'
11360 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2378514 19-Dec-2019 13:19
Bold going for the 4g option!

Best of luck Orcon folk, hope your speedtest sever is ready ;)




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

14491 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2378519 19-Dec-2019 13:26
My current Orcon contract finished this month but I just cannot come up with a plausible reason to get this and that is annoying me.




Mike
Retired IT Manager. 
The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

There is no planet B

 

 

1773 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2378520 19-Dec-2019 13:27
So looking at the device offered can only hit 1Gbit/s, well 4 devices can now all get 1Gbit/s at the same time, but 1 device can't get 4Gbit(assuming the end server is capable).

 

Really need to have a device (ONT) with at least 2 10Gb ports.




CPU: Intel 3770k| RAM: F3-2400C10D-16GTX G.Skill Trident X |MB:  Gigabyte Z77X-UD5H-WB | GFX: GV-N660OC-2GD gv-n660oc-2gd GeForce GTX 660 | Monitor: Qnix 27" 2560x1440

 

 

I fix stuff!
1789 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Vocus
Subscriber

  # 2378521 19-Dec-2019 13:28
One person supports this post
hio77: Bold going for the 4g option!

Best of luck Orcon folk, hope your speedtest sever is ready ;)

 

We have pointed them at your one :)

4243 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2378524 19-Dec-2019 13:32
MikeB4:

 

My current Orcon contract finished this month but I just cannot come up with a plausible reason to get this and that is annoying me.

 

 

You live in Queenstown?

 

"Fibre 4000 is initially available only in some areas in Queenstown."

 

 

 

Cheers -N

 

 




--

 

Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

551 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  # 2378530 19-Dec-2019 13:39
Just think of all the poor ookla speed test servers getting hammered just to prove you have a 4Gbps connection. 😂

14491 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2378531 19-Dec-2019 13:39
Talkiet:

 

MikeB4:

 

My current Orcon contract finished this month but I just cannot come up with a plausible reason to get this and that is annoying me.

 

 

You live in Queenstown?

 

"Fibre 4000 is initially available only in some areas in Queenstown."

 

 

 

Cheers -N

 

 

 

 

Yeah I am aware of that 😞  Parts of Welly in the new year. I was was just musing in general. If it were here now in my street I would still struggle to justify it to myself and never to my wife who has a vested interest in it.




Mike
Retired IT Manager. 
The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

There is no planet B

 

 

dt

556 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2378547 19-Dec-2019 14:16
MikeB4:

 

My current Orcon contract finished this month but I just cannot come up with a plausible reason to get this and that is annoying me.

 

 

is "so you can add your speedtest result to your geekzone signature" a good enough reason?

 

;-) 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic



Switch your broadband provider now - compare prices


