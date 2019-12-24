Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Orcon and iServe Going for Orcon Internet and Power


2 posts

Wannabe Geek


# 261950 24-Dec-2019 15:51
Hi All,

 

New here...

 

We are 2 adults, moving into our new house (renting) 1st week of January. we are in South Auckland (papatoetoe)

 

i do play online games on PS4 over weekends and youtube and other online streaming websites on weeknights. We both work on weekdays.

 

Low power users

 

Did a lot of research on GZ and read a ton of threads. i may finally be going for Orcon (internet & Power). 

 

i see on glimp, orcon is offering Gig at the price of 100/20 & half price for 6 months. plus adding power adds more discount. PLUS orcon support on Geekzone :-)

 

i dont know if i even need gig, but getting more speed at same price is making me go for it.

 

Good to go or any catch to this deals?

 

Thanks in advance...

Dangerous Chocolate
174 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  # 2380974 24-Dec-2019 15:55
One person supports this post
My only advice would be to be aware of the small print as to what you are going into, there will undoubtedly be a long term contract for both services together, and if you felt the need to end either service early the break fees need to be considered.

