Hi All,

New here...

We are 2 adults, moving into our new house (renting) 1st week of January. we are in South Auckland (papatoetoe)

i do play online games on PS4 over weekends and youtube and other online streaming websites on weeknights. We both work on weekdays.

Low power users

Did a lot of research on GZ and read a ton of threads. i may finally be going for Orcon (internet & Power).

i see on glimp, orcon is offering Gig at the price of 100/20 & half price for 6 months. plus adding power adds more discount. PLUS orcon support on Geekzone :-)

i dont know if i even need gig, but getting more speed at same price is making me go for it.

Good to go or any catch to this deals?

Thanks in advance...