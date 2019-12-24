Hi All,
New here...
We are 2 adults, moving into our new house (renting) 1st week of January. we are in South Auckland (papatoetoe)
i do play online games on PS4 over weekends and youtube and other online streaming websites on weeknights. We both work on weekdays.
Low power users
Did a lot of research on GZ and read a ton of threads. i may finally be going for Orcon (internet & Power).
i see on glimp, orcon is offering Gig at the price of 100/20 & half price for 6 months. plus adding power adds more discount. PLUS orcon support on Geekzone :-)
i dont know if i even need gig, but getting more speed at same price is making me go for it.
Good to go or any catch to this deals?
Thanks in advance...