Anyone in the Browns Bay area can please check if they have Fibre Internet. Mine disappeared around 30 minutes ago and cannot really tell if it is Orcon or Chorus or what
Thanks
Anyone in the Browns Bay area can please check if they have Fibre Internet. Mine disappeared around 30 minutes ago and cannot really tell if it is Orcon or Chorus or what
Thanks
Nokia 7 Plus
Nexus 6P 32Gb
Nexus 6 Phone
Nexus 5 Phone
Nexus 7 2013 Tablet
Samsung TAB A 8"
Samsung TAB A 10"
& many Windows laptops, Desktops etc
Cheers Ron,
Sorry to say we have an issue affecting some Auckland customers, I don't have too many details, but the network team is working on it.
The team will update social media and our network status page soon...
Cheers, Quentin
Head of Brand and Communications
Vocus NZ
[Slingshot, Orcon and Flip]