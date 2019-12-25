Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Orcon and iServeOrcon Fibre Down Browns Bay Area


997 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 261962 25-Dec-2019 21:11
Anyone in the Browns Bay area can please check if they have Fibre Internet. Mine disappeared around 30 minutes ago and cannot really tell if it is Orcon or Chorus or what

 

Thanks




321 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Vocus

  # 2381289 25-Dec-2019 21:20
Cheers Ron,

 

Sorry to say we have an issue affecting some Auckland customers, I don't have too many details, but the network team is working on it.

 

The team will update social media and our network status page soon...

 

Cheers, Quentin




Head of Brand and Communications
Vocus NZ
[Slingshot, Orcon and Flip]

