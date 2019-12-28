Ok I saw over in the Lan forum that noroad mentioned that the NF18ACV compatible mesh units are being trialled/tested, is this something orcon are looking at doing or bringing in?
https://www.netcomm.com/products/cloudmesh-wifi-satellite
cheers
