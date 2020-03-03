Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOrcon and iServeAwful performance on major CDNs


25 posts

Geek


#268176 3-Mar-2020 14:20
Send private message quote this post

I recently moved house and we decided to uses Orcon thinking it would be a good idea. (previous connection was Spark).

 

Here's a bunch of screenshots of the awful performance I'm getting on some major CDNs.

The worst are CloudFront @ 300kB/s and Fastly @ 300kB/s

 

I honestly Forgot you could see sub 1MB/s on these services, and my friend running Spark VDSL on a rural connection, gets 1.4MB/s on CloudFront (the same link).

Microsoft isn't much better @ 1MB/s. A download that should take 6mins, takes 1H, This is ridiculous.

Chorus and Orcon are still faffing around installing our Gigabit connection for the last 2 months, but if I can't saturate the 10MB/s link What is the point? I'm really considering convincing my flatmate to change to a different ISP that isn't awfully slow.

 

https://imgur.com/a/SYr4pHR

Create new topic
809 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2431829 3-Mar-2020 14:31
Send private message quote this post

@sounddude may possibly be able to offer some insight?



25 posts

Geek


  #2431927 3-Mar-2020 14:59
Send private message quote this post

I've updated the pictures to include an animation of nixos download "bursting" @ 13MB/s when the download starts, then throttling down to 300kB/s

 
 
 
 


2199 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2431936 3-Mar-2020 15:11
Send private message quote this post

Are you using Orcon's DNS servers or a 3rd party one?

5702 posts

Uber Geek


  #2431937 3-Mar-2020 15:12
Send private message quote this post

Poor CDN performance is often a result of using the wrong DNS servers - are you using Orcon's?



25 posts

Geek


  #2431938 3-Mar-2020 15:14
Send private message quote this post

I've tried both orcons DNS, and 1.1.1.1 (Firefox's default).

They're both slow.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

New Vodafone mobile data plans with unlimited data
Posted 26-Feb-2020 06:55

Vodafone launches innovation initiatives to help businesses use 5G
Posted 26-Feb-2020 05:00

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM brings massive sound and extreme bass
Posted 25-Feb-2020 09:00

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05

Auckland start-up Yourcar matches new car buyers with dealerships
Posted 13-Feb-2020 18:05

School gardens go high tech to teach kids the importance of technology
Posted 13-Feb-2020 11:10

Malwarebytes finds Mac threats outpace Windows for the first time
Posted 13-Feb-2020 08:01

Amazon launches Echo Show 8 in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 8-Feb-2020 20:36

Vodafone New Zealand starts two year partnership with LetsPlay.Live
Posted 28-Jan-2020 11:24

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.