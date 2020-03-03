I recently moved house and we decided to uses Orcon thinking it would be a good idea. (previous connection was Spark).

Here's a bunch of screenshots of the awful performance I'm getting on some major CDNs.



The worst are CloudFront @ 300kB/s and Fastly @ 300kB/s

I honestly Forgot you could see sub 1MB/s on these services, and my friend running Spark VDSL on a rural connection, gets 1.4MB/s on CloudFront (the same link).



Microsoft isn't much better @ 1MB/s. A download that should take 6mins, takes 1H, This is ridiculous.



Chorus and Orcon are still faffing around installing our Gigabit connection for the last 2 months, but if I can't saturate the 10MB/s link What is the point? I'm really considering convincing my flatmate to change to a different ISP that isn't awfully slow.

https://imgur.com/a/SYr4pHR