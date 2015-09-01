

Hi Josh, I some further feedback/issues I've picked up on the T2200..after having a bit of a play last night.

I am aware of your other feedback thread, let me know if you'd rather I feedback there...



Multiple EPG's

-As above

-I've now discovered that potentially the box has 4 ways to view the EPG all with limitations, i.e there isn't one that can do all the functions... I missed the Quick select guide, this one is least useful of all the other 3, you cannot record from this guide.

-Also on the box I have, you cannot get to the Quick Select guide by pressing "OK" on the remote, I actually can't remember how I got to it, I will try again tonight..



FreeviewPlus Guide (EPG)

-I still prefer the FreeviewPlus Guide, please allow the series link/booking functionality from this guide and I can use it solely, ignoring all the others.

-In saying that however it is a bit of hit and miss in launching the guide, often I have to press the "Red" button several times, it's got worse after I enabled "time shifting".

-Is there a setting which can launch the full FWP guide expanded rather than the mini guide, and a few more button presses to expand it?



Time shifting

-I have enabled Auto time shifting, is there a way to disable the "Time shifting" Banner?

-A time shifted program will be entered into the Library, with the Status showing "Time shifting", while this is useful it will quickly clutter up the Library with multiple entries of the same program esp if you channel surf. Is there are way to hide these, or filter them out? There are no sort options based on Recording Status..

-As above with time shifting enabled I found it even harder to get the FreeviewPlus Guide to come up, having to press the "Red" button multiple times.



Library

-Can you add the "Recoding Status" into the Sort and Filter options? This will make it easier to ignore the "Time Shifted" programs. Or better yet, ability to Hide Time shifted programs.

-Can you add an option to sort all series linked programs into their own folder?



Recording

-When you attempt to record a program and the box detects a clash, it notifies you in a rather crude method, a single white thin banner at the top with a cryptic message. This message also sticks around for too long with no obvious way to dismiss it. (I will take note of the message, and update here).



So far I have only had the box for 1 day, I will provide further feedback once I have integrated it into everyday viewing, the aim is it will replace the Tivo.. however it's currently a hard sell to the wife with the usability issues.



























