- FreeviewPlus
- Built-in WiFi
- Built in 1 TB Hard Drive (approx. 500 hours recording)
- The best of both worlds - Watch Live & On Demand**
- Enhanced TV Guide - 8-days forward and back in time
- Switch easily between Live TV & On Demand content
- Featured Shows - for the latest & greatest in Free TV Entertainment
- Personalise your FreeviewPlus with Your Favourites
- Reminders to notify you when your show's about to start
- Search Live & On Demand by Genre/Title
- Pause, Rewind & Record Live TV*
- Record while watching On Demand**
- Record two channels at the same time, while watching a recording a third*
- Series Linking (record an entire season)
- Enjoy 1080p Upscaling TV
- Watch all Freeview|HD TV Channels and Radio stations
- Automatic Updates via Network
- Easy to Install
- View iManual On Screen
*Recording - Channel selection is limited when recording two channels, some combinations may not be available.
**On Demand - Requires broadband access through a service provider. MyFreeviewPlus™ is a metered service, and usage will count towards the data limit of your broadband plan.