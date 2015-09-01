Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
You're typing with Josh!
1449 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

# 179230 1-Sep-2015 09:08
Send private message

It’s been a huge year for Freeview and Dish TV with the arrival of the FreeviewPlus platform back in July and a few products released in the last few months. Dish TV is pleased to announce the brand new aerialBox T2200 MyFreeviewPlus recorder. With built in Wi-Fi and internal 1 TB Hard Drive, this dual tuner receiver allows you to record programs to watch later. Record two channels while watching a third, allows you live stream the current channel on any HTML streaming device, watch Ondemand apps as well as the detailed FreeviewPlus experience   Features:

 

  • FreeviewPlus
  • Built-in WiFi
  • Built in 1 TB Hard Drive (approx. 500 hours recording)
  • The best of both worlds - Watch Live & On Demand**
  • Enhanced TV Guide - 8-days forward and back in time
  • Switch easily between Live TV & On Demand content
  • Featured Shows - for the latest & greatest in Free TV Entertainment
  • Personalise your FreeviewPlus with Your Favourites
  • Reminders to notify you when your show's about to start
  • Search Live & On Demand by Genre/Title
  • Pause, Rewind & Record Live TV*
  • Record while watching On Demand**
  • Record two channels at the same time, while watching a recording a third*
  • Series Linking (record an entire season)
  • Enjoy 1080p Upscaling TV
  • Watch all Freeview|HD TV Channels and Radio stations
  • Automatic Updates via Network
  • Easy to Install
  • View iManual On Screen
  The T2200 is now available in stores at Noel Leeming, The Warehouse, 100%, Harvey Norman and Smith City as well as our website here

*Recording - Channel selection is limited when recording two channels, some combinations may not be available.
**On Demand - Requires broadband access through a service provider. MyFreeviewPlus™ is a metered service, and usage will count towards the data limit of your broadband plan.




3309 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 1377544 1-Sep-2015 09:35
Send private message

By your * disclaimer, I take it to mean that if the two channels you're recording are on different muxes then the third channel you're watching is restricted to those two muxes. That's pretty normal, so no worries there. My question is how does this unit handle sequential recordings on the same channel.

I'm assuming recordings start and end somewhat before/after the program time. If I'm recording 8.30-9.30 and 9.30-10.30 what happens around the transition. My Panasonic (which is great other than this issue) counts that as two recordings (i.e. for the period from, say, 9.27 when the second recording starts to 9.32 when the first recording finishes. That makes it awkward to reliably record another show at 9.30.

My old PVR would only have one active recording on each channel and would either stop the first recording "early" or start the second recording "late" at 9.30 and you'd lose maybe up to 10s on the changeover. Again not awesome.

My perfect recorder would use a single tuner for both recordings (since they are both on the same channel/mux) and both recordings would be complete, i.e. the stream would be recorded to two recordings for the 5 minute crossover.

What does this box do?

Thanks!

438 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 1377738 1-Sep-2015 13:10
Send private message

bazzer:
My perfect recorder would use a single tuner for both recordings (since they are both on the same channel/mux) and both recordings would be complete, i.e. the stream would be recorded to two recordings for the 5 minute crossover.

Thanks!

The Magic TV MTV3600 does exactly this. One of the reasons I've persevered with it through all the restarts and slow downs which thankfully seem to be pretty much resolved now.

 
 
 
 


3309 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 1377763 1-Sep-2015 13:36
Send private message

butlerboy:
bazzer:
My perfect recorder would use a single tuner for both recordings (since they are both on the same channel/mux) and both recordings would be complete, i.e. the stream would be recorded to two recordings for the 5 minute crossover.

Thanks!

The Magic TV MTV3600 does exactly this. One of the reasons I've persevered with it through all the restarts and slow downs which thankfully seem to be pretty much resolved now.

Doesn't seem like it would be that hard. The Panasonic does a lot of other things really well, so you'd think they could get this sorted.

438 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 1377772 1-Sep-2015 14:01
Send private message

bazzer:
butlerboy:
bazzer:
My perfect recorder would use a single tuner for both recordings (since they are both on the same channel/mux) and both recordings would be complete, i.e. the stream would be recorded to two recordings for the 5 minute crossover.

Thanks!

The Magic TV MTV3600 does exactly this. One of the reasons I've persevered with it through all the restarts and slow downs which thankfully seem to be pretty much resolved now.

Doesn't seem like it would be that hard. The Panasonic does a lot of other things really well, so you'd think they could get this sorted.

I agree, if it's already recording that stream anyway surely it isn't too difficult to duplicate it while the overlap happens. I was planning on buying a Panny to replace my MTV3600 but when I found out how it handled the overlap I decided against purchasing. My old JC Matthews PVR did it the same way as the Panny and it drove me nuts how if you deleted a certain programme you'd loose the finish of the show that preceded it.

1475 posts

Uber Geek


  # 1377773 1-Sep-2015 14:01
Send private message

What's the RRP on these boxes? They look like they might finally be the device that can replace a Tivo...

3309 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 1377776 1-Sep-2015 14:12
Send private message

butlerboy:
bazzer:
butlerboy:
bazzer:
My perfect recorder would use a single tuner for both recordings (since they are both on the same channel/mux) and both recordings would be complete, i.e. the stream would be recorded to two recordings for the 5 minute crossover.

Thanks!

The Magic TV MTV3600 does exactly this. One of the reasons I've persevered with it through all the restarts and slow downs which thankfully seem to be pretty much resolved now.

Doesn't seem like it would be that hard. The Panasonic does a lot of other things really well, so you'd think they could get this sorted.

I agree, if it's already recording that stream anyway surely it isn't too difficult to duplicate it while the overlap happens. I was planning on buying a Panny to replace my MTV3600 but when I found out how it handled the overlap I decided against purchasing. My old JC Matthews PVR did it the same way as the Panny and it drove me nuts how if you deleted a certain programme you'd loose the finish of the show that preceded it.

I had the JC Matthews too. I almost prefer how that handled things. I didn't mind keeping the extra recording until I'd watched the start/end.

It's a nuisance on the Panasonic that if you're recording three shows (1 followed by 2 concurrent) you sometimes get one of the shows cutting off or recording on +1. I tend to change the recording time on the first recording to record both shows (so only two tuners used) and then split the recordings afterwards. You can find the exact time to split it which is good. The ability to edit it (and transcode) on the box is pretty handy.

It's just not perfect.

3309 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 1377778 1-Sep-2015 14:16
Send private message

BlueShift: What's the RRP on these boxes? They look like they might finally be the device that can replace a Tivo...

Presumably $449 as per the dishtv website? Seems to be $388 at JB Hifi.

 
 
 
 


326 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Spark NZ

  # 1377838 1-Sep-2015 17:20
Send private message

Picked up mine from Noel Leeming price match with Jbhifi.

I have really not cared much for the Freeview EPG, however what makes matters worse is now there are 3 EPG's you can use, all with their own limitations using this receiver.

-The Freeview one which takes ages to load and is very simple, no access to OnDemand, but can book series linked shows.
-The FreeviewPlus guide, which in my opinion is the best one however with 1 glaring omission, you cannot series link shows to record, unless I am missing something?  It does take its time to load but quicker than the Freeview one.
-The EPG of the receiver it self which is loaded via the menu, about as useful as the Freeview one, can book series linked shows, no access to OnDemand functions.

IMHO the EPG/recording functions of a PVR will make or break it.  Unfortunately having 3, each with their own limitations, is not only confusing it's a little absurd.  
If DishTV/Freeview can allow the FreeviewPlus guide to record a show and series link the rest, it will go a long way towards user-friendliness and WAF.

Can someone tell me how I can series link a show once it has already been scheduled to record?

Now to try and convince the Wife that this is better than the Tivo...Hmmm

1455 posts

Uber Geek


  # 1378087 2-Sep-2015 10:11
Send private message

Any plans to upgrade the record function? My receiver from 2012 can record up to 3 channels in the same mux using the same tuner.
e.g no problem to be recording Tv1, Tv2, TV2+1 all at the same time on tuner 1 while tuner 2 is recording  TV3, TV4,  Choice TV,

Has Freeview requested any limits be placed on the record function?




 



You're typing with Josh!
1449 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 1378089 2-Sep-2015 10:14
Send private message

Apsattv: Any plans to upgrade the record function? My receiver from 2012 can record up to 3 channels in the same mux using the same tuner.
e.g no problem to be recording Tv1, Tv2, TV2+1 all at the same time on tuner 1 while tuner 2 is recording  TV3, TV4,  Choice TV,

Has Freeview requested any limits be placed on the record function?





Will talk to the team about this,




You're typing with Josh!
1449 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 1378090 2-Sep-2015 10:15
Send private message

BlueShift: What's the RRP on these boxes? They look like they might finally be the device that can replace a Tivo...


$449 on our website however the retailers will have the unit on sale at a significantly cheaper price.  




I fix stuff!
1790 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Vocus
Subscriber

  # 1378109 2-Sep-2015 10:51
Send private message

jaidevp:
-The Freeview one which takes ages to load and is very simple, no access to OnDemand, but can book series linked shows.
-The FreeviewPlus guide, which in my opinion is the best one however with 1 glaring omission, you cannot series link shows to record, unless I am missing something?  It does take its time to load but quicker than the Freeview one.
-The EPG of the receiver it self which is loaded via the menu, about as useful as the Freeview one, can book series linked shows, no access to OnDemand functions.

IMHO the EPG/recording functions of a PVR will make or break it.  Unfortunately having 3, each with their own limitations, is not only confusing it's a little absurd.  
If DishTV/Freeview can allow the FreeviewPlus guide to record a show and series link the rest, it will go a long way towards user-friendliness and WAF.



hmm really? I was very keen on the T2200 but this sounds like a UX fail to me.

Josh from DishTV, any comments from you on this?

308 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 1378154 2-Sep-2015 11:52
Send private message

BlueShift: What's the RRP on these boxes? They look like they might finally be the device that can replace a Tivo...


With the series link that records all episodes in a given season of a programme does it:

1 - automatically record the next season as TiVo already does?

2 - will it follow a programme/seasons across channels?  For example (and now a little hypothetical) when Prime lost the rights to Top Gear would this box automatically have started recording the new season on TV3 or would a new series link need to be created for scanning TV3 for that series?

Thanks.

326 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Spark NZ

  # 1378198 2-Sep-2015 12:41
Send private message

Hi Josh, I some further feedback/issues I've picked up on the T2200..after having a bit of a play last night.
I am aware of your other feedback thread, let me know if you'd rather I feedback there...

Multiple EPG's
-As above
-I've now discovered that potentially the box has 4 ways to view the EPG all with limitations, i.e there isn't one that can do all the functions... I missed the Quick select guide, this one is least useful of all the other 3, you cannot record from this guide.  
-Also on the box I have, you cannot get to the Quick Select guide by pressing "OK" on the remote, I actually can't remember how I got to it, I will try again tonight..

FreeviewPlus Guide (EPG) 
-I still prefer the FreeviewPlus Guide, please allow the series link/booking functionality from this guide and I can use it solely,  ignoring all the others.
-In saying that however it is a bit of hit and miss in launching the guide, often I have to press the "Red" button several times, it's got worse after I enabled "time shifting". 
-Is there a setting which can launch the full FWP guide expanded rather than the mini guide, and a few more button presses to expand it?

Time shifting
-I have enabled Auto time shifting, is there a way to disable the "Time shifting" Banner?
-A time shifted program will be entered into the Library, with the Status showing "Time shifting", while this is useful it will quickly clutter up the Library with multiple entries of the same program esp if you channel surf.  Is there are way to hide these, or filter them out?  There are no sort options based on Recording Status..
-As above with time shifting enabled I found it even harder to get the FreeviewPlus Guide to come up, having to press the "Red" button multiple times.

Library
-Can you add the "Recoding Status" into the Sort and Filter options?  This will make it easier to ignore the "Time Shifted" programs.  Or better yet, ability to Hide Time shifted programs.
-Can you add an option to sort all series linked programs into their own folder?

Recording
-When you attempt to record a program and the box detects a clash, it notifies you in a rather crude method, a single white thin banner at the top with a cryptic message.  This message also sticks around for too long with no obvious way to dismiss it.  (I will take note of the message, and update here).

So far I have only had the box for 1 day, I will provide further feedback once I have integrated it into everyday viewing, the aim is it will replace the Tivo.. however it's currently a hard sell to the wife with the usability issues.



You're typing with Josh!
1449 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 1378372 2-Sep-2015 15:36
Send private message

jaidevp: Hi Josh, I some further feedback/issues I've picked up on the T2200..after having a bit of a play last night.
I am aware of your other feedback thread, let me know if you'd rather I feedback there...


Can you post this on that page please as we are trying to create a dynamic system, I have sent a ticket on the table at our head base and will respond when I get further information




