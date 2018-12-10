Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Freeview Dish TV recorder - 1TB, Chromecast support, 4K HD


# 243398 10-Dec-2018 13:55
Just received:

 

 

Freeview, in collaboration with Dish TV, Google and local content providers, has released the first Android TVTM powered PVR in New Zealand.

 

The New Freeview Recorder combines the entire suite of Freeview features with the added choice of apps and extra content available through Google Play.

 

It’s also the first PVR to come with multiple UHF and satellite tuners, taking the guess-work out of setting up as it can be connected to an existing UHF aerial or satellite dish. Once set up, its multiple tuners enable simultaneous recording, including series linking, across multiple channels.

 

Viewers have the freedom to record, pause, rewind and watch TV they love across more than 20 channels, as well as stream hundreds of fantastic shows and movies through Freeview On Demand, all subscription-free.

 

In addition to this, viewers can explore Android TV apps on Google Play as well as “Featured Apps” such as Lightbox which come pre-loaded. After launch, the list of Featured Apps is expected to grow to include Stuff Pix and other NZ streaming apps.

 

Freeview CEO, Jason Foden says the product is tailored to our changing viewing habits and expectations.

 

“The new recorder reflects our commitment to providing the best possible viewing experience to all New Zealanders. That means catering to the growing number of people who prefer to stream content, but also Kiwis who love the ease of traditional broadcast TV and the added control that comes with recorded content.

 

“The seamless integration of TV in all its forms, be it broadcast, recorded or streamed, will provide the best Freeview experience to date. The recorder combines the Android TV platform with the same viewer-led user experience we recently deployed across Smart TVs to offer viewers the broadest possible range of content.” Foden concludes.

 

Designed locally, in partnership with Pukete-based company Dish TV, the New Freeview Recorder comes with Chromecast built-in as well as a dedicated 1TB hard drive storing up to 500 hours of recorded content. It’s priced at $439 and will be available from all good electronics stores starting this week.

 

Find out more about the New Recorder here: www.freeviewnz.tv/new-freeview-recorder 

 

Product Features

 

• 1TB internal hard drive;
• Chromecast built-in;
• 4k HDR;
• Powered by Android TV O (version 8.0);
• Access LIGHTBOX and STUFF PIX with subscription;
• Download to access Android TV apps via Google Play;
• The entire suite of Freeview features, available subscription-free:
• Freeview Live TV – watch broadcast TV across more than 20 channels;
• Freeview Record – record, pause, rewind any programme on Live TV, with series-linking and multi-channel recording;
• Freeview On Demand – stream, with a single Freeview account, all content from TVNZ OnDemand, ThreeNow and Māori Television On Demand.

 

For the best experience, connect to broadband internet and TV antenna. ISP charges apply for streaming and app downloads. Android TV, Google Play and Chromecast are trademarks of Google LLC.

 




  # 2142574 10-Dec-2018 14:44
3 people support this post
At over $400 it seems very expensive for what is just a simple Android box.

  # 2142604 10-Dec-2018 15:16
As a Sky subscriber who occasionally harbours thoughts of ditching pay TV, this seems like a great and viable alternative for the unwashed masses...basically an enhanced MySky box with online capabilities for Freeview. 

 

Doesn't seem expensive to me. 




  # 2142686 10-Dec-2018 17:59
5 people support this post
Oh, look what I have here: 

 




  # 2142769 10-Dec-2018 21:08
Just plugged my device to a terrestrial aerial (Mt Kaukau). Great picture and nice integration of On Demand.

 

Lightbox is pre-installed but disappointed Netflix is not available on this model - not pre-installed nor available on Google Play Store. Picture is pretty good, menu is easy to use.




  # 2142782 10-Dec-2018 21:40
How many recordings can it do at once?

 

Cheers.



  # 2142785 10-Dec-2018 21:43
I will test after wife let me use it again...




  # 2142787 10-Dec-2018 21:44
What are the specs?

 
 
 
 


  # 2142790 10-Dec-2018 21:49
Benoire:

 

What are the specs?

 

 

https://freeviewnz.tv/new-freeview-recorder/technical-specifications/ 

  # 2142793 10-Dec-2018 21:51
One person supports this post
Thanks.  That will teach me for not looking at the page clearly enough... Sorry!

  # 2142829 10-Dec-2018 22:50
So no Netflix app.

 

Does it have built in Chromcast and can you still Chromecast netflix to it?

 

Is Plex client available?

 

Thanks.



  # 2142853 11-Dec-2018 00:06
It does have Chromecast built-in. I will check Plex later when the TV is not in use by the she-boss.




  # 2142859 11-Dec-2018 00:55
freitasm:

 

Lightbox is pre-installed but disappointed Netflix is not available on this model - not pre-installed nor available on Google Play Store. Picture is pretty good, menu is easy to use.

 

 

I suspect this is a Netflix issue. The Netflix app is not available on Foxtel Now (Australia's SVoD service) either.



  # 2142861 11-Dec-2018 01:01
Yes but the Netflix app is installed on the streaming dongle...

As for Plex, yes it is available as well as Kodi.




  # 2142864 11-Dec-2018 05:24
Have read right through the web page and specs etc for this and something I don’t understand is: can this unit stream live TV (i.e. over WiFi) in the same way that the new FV streaming dongle can? It has UHF aerial and satellite dish inputs - does one of these need to be used to get live TV?

Also not clear is whether the remote is Bluetooth like the streaming dongle remote? The blurb doesn’t say that it’s BT so I’m guessing it’s standard IR.




  # 2142887 11-Dec-2018 07:36
I’m not the target audience for this box but I’d love to install Linux on it and run tvheadend.

