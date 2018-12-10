Just received:

Freeview has launched its first Live TV streaming platform, the latest in a range of recent Freeview innovations. In collaboration with Dish TV, Google and HiSilicon, the first Freeview streaming device is now available.

This Freeview streaming device provides Kiwis access to Freeview without the need for an antenna, as well as apps such as Netflix, Lightbox, Stuff Pix, YouTube and more on Google Play.

Small yet powerful, it fits into the palm of your hand and is even smaller than the All-New FireTV and Roku Streaming Plus. The device can stream 4K HDR content to your Ultra HD TV; and is designed to magnetically attach to the back of the TV, making it as unobtrusive as possible.

Users can scroll through Freeview channels using its Bluetooth remote, and instantly watch live streams of each selected channel. It feels just as easy as watching broadcast TV, the only difference is that with the Freeview streaming device, the broadcast is delivered over the internet, rather than over the air.

The first Freeview streaming device to be released is the Dish TV SmartVU X. Not only is it the first device to provide streaming Freeview channels via IP – available on any network, it’s also the first 1GB RAM device to pass Android TVTM and Netflix certification with 1080P UI + 4K-HDR. This device will launch with Android 8.0 Oreo and will receive the Android 9 Pie update.

Freeview CEO, Jason Foden says this is arguably Freeview’s most innovative development yet and follows on from the Proof of Concept for IP-delivered TV with Chorus.

“This latest development reflects our commitment to provide the best viewing experience to as many New Zealanders as possible. It’s estimated around 10 percent of New Zealand households don’t have access to broadcast TV via a UHF aerial or satellite dish, this device provides those Kiwis with Freeview as well as other entertainment options.

“We’re confident this will resonate with an increasing number of Kiwis looking to access TV services and apps over IP. The device launch shows Freeview is embracing the future of TV delivery. While viewers will need access to high speed Internet, the Freeview streaming device does not require a dedicated connection or for the viewer to be a customer of a particular ISP.”

The device will offer streaming Live TV at launch and Freeview On Demand will be available in the new year. Freeview also looks forward to announcing more content partnerships in the near future.

Designed locally in partnership with Dish TV and HiSilicon, the SmartVU comes with Chromecast built-in, coupled with voice search on the Bluetooth remote. It’s priced at $139 and available from all good electronic stores throughout the country.

Learn more here: www.freeviewnz.tv/stream-freeview

Product Features

• Stream 9 selected Freeview channels including all TVNZ channels, Three, Bravo, The Edge TV, ThreeLife and Māori TV.

• Chromecast built-in;

• 4k Ultra HD + HDR;

• Powered by Android TV (version 8.0 Oreo);

• Subscribe to access Netflix, LIGHTBOX and STUFF PIX (coming soon), with more content to come;

• Download to access even more Android TV apps on Google Play