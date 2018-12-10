Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
BDFL - Memuneh
65060 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

# 243399 10-Dec-2018 13:57
Just received:

 

 

Freeview has launched its first Live TV streaming platform, the latest in a range of recent Freeview innovations. In collaboration with Dish TV, Google and HiSilicon, the first Freeview streaming device is now available.

 

This Freeview streaming device provides Kiwis access to Freeview without the need for an antenna, as well as apps such as Netflix, Lightbox, Stuff Pix, YouTube and more on Google Play.

 

Small yet powerful, it fits into the palm of your hand and is even smaller than the All-New FireTV and Roku Streaming Plus. The device can stream 4K HDR content to your Ultra HD TV; and is designed to magnetically attach to the back of the TV, making it as unobtrusive as possible.

 

Users can scroll through Freeview channels using its Bluetooth remote, and instantly watch live streams of each selected channel. It feels just as easy as watching broadcast TV, the only difference is that with the Freeview streaming device, the broadcast is delivered over the internet, rather than over the air.

 

The first Freeview streaming device to be released is the Dish TV SmartVU X. Not only is it the first device to provide streaming Freeview channels via IP – available on any network, it’s also the first 1GB RAM device to pass Android TVTM and Netflix certification with 1080P UI + 4K-HDR. This device will launch with Android 8.0 Oreo and will receive the Android 9 Pie update.

 

Freeview CEO, Jason Foden says this is arguably Freeview’s most innovative development yet and follows on from the Proof of Concept for IP-delivered TV with Chorus.

 

“This latest development reflects our commitment to provide the best viewing experience to as many New Zealanders as possible. It’s estimated around 10 percent of New Zealand households don’t have access to broadcast TV via a UHF aerial or satellite dish, this device provides those Kiwis with Freeview as well as other entertainment options.

 

“We’re confident this will resonate with an increasing number of Kiwis looking to access TV services and apps over IP. The device launch shows Freeview is embracing the future of TV delivery. While viewers will need access to high speed Internet, the Freeview streaming device does not require a dedicated connection or for the viewer to be a customer of a particular ISP.”

 

The device will offer streaming Live TV at launch and Freeview On Demand will be available in the new year. Freeview also looks forward to announcing more content partnerships in the near future.

 

Designed locally in partnership with Dish TV and HiSilicon, the SmartVU comes with Chromecast built-in, coupled with voice search on the Bluetooth remote. It’s priced at $139 and available from all good electronic stores throughout the country.

 

Learn more here: www.freeviewnz.tv/stream-freeview 

 

Product Features
• Stream 9 selected Freeview channels including all TVNZ channels, Three, Bravo, The Edge TV, ThreeLife and Māori TV.
• Chromecast built-in;
• 4k Ultra HD + HDR;
• Powered by Android TV (version 8.0 Oreo);
• Subscribe to access Netflix, LIGHTBOX and STUFF PIX (coming soon), with more content to come;
• Download to access even more Android TV apps on Google Play

 




1846 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2142523 10-Dec-2018 14:15
5 people support this post
Looks neat, but can I get the Freeview TV app on my Nvidia Shield? 

1062 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2142556 10-Dec-2018 14:23
One person supports this post
Great. A box that lets you watch one of nine 'selected' Freeview channels. I can already watch/record every channel across four muxes with a SINGLE HDHomeRun Quatro, so what's the use case for this?

 

Freeview and Sky need to integrate with third party software (tvheadend, NextPVR etc.), not expect us to buy yet another inflexible box. I don't particularly care how they do it - they can use a second port on the ONT, Geo IP or authentication, just get rid of the boxes and the ridiculous 'one box one channel' limit.

 
 
 
 


1270 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2142560 10-Dec-2018 14:25
looks like re-branded mi box. but with only "1GB DDR3 RAM" - huh my mi box (with 2GB RAM) struggles sometimes with heavy tasks :(

 

I guess this freeview app is available for other android tv devices?




185 posts

Master Geek


  # 2142561 10-Dec-2018 14:25
One person supports this post
Looks good, but it's curious that PrimeHD seems to be missing.



BDFL - Memuneh
65060 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2142565 10-Dec-2018 14:30
16 people support this post
SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

Great. A box that lets you watch one of nine 'selected' Freeview channels. I can already watch/record every channel across four muxes with a SINGLE HDHomeRun Quatro, so what's the use case for this?

 

 

The use case is people who don't have a HDHomeRun, who don't want to install software, who doesn't care how things work - just want a plug and play box. There are hundreds of thousands of people like this out there. You are the exception, not the norm.




2387 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2142568 10-Dec-2018 14:33
3 people support this post
Davy: Looks good, but it's curious that PrimeHD seems to be missing.

 

How so since Sky don't provide any HD IP streams of Prime.

1062 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2142575 10-Dec-2018 14:46
One person supports this post
freitasm:

 

The use case is people who don't have a HDHomeRun, who don't want to install software, who doesn't care how things work - just want a plug and play box. There are hundreds of thousands of people like this out there. You are the exception, not the norm.

 

 

I'm fairly certain people who don't care about how things work will still notice that half the TV channels they were able to receive on their TV, via an antenna they already have, have suddenly become unavailable.

 
 
 
 


1865 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2142593 10-Dec-2018 15:01
I went to the link and can’t even see Prime on there.

512 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2142607 10-Dec-2018 15:21
One person supports this post
$139 isn't outrageous either. I paid $82 for the Mi Box, this looks like a Mi Box. 

 

With some local customization and ongoing SW support the price is fair. 

 

no mention of Neon or SkyGo.

 

The problem with the Mi Box and the bluetooth remote was there is no air mouse, also apps are restricted to Android TV only apps.

 

You can of course side load but that's where you need a air mouse. 

 

Be good to get some screen shots or short demo video of the UI.

4631 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2142611 10-Dec-2018 15:36
So it's essentially the smart bit of a tv, without having to replace the panel, and looks like it has similar content as a chromecast...but with an actual remote, and a similar(ish) use case as an apple tv, but less cost.

 

I think this is a great option, and about time (I'm sort of excluding smart blueray players as the other on the similar form factor).  There hasn't been a NZ supported official media player for reasonable cost, that works like a tv (ChromeCast I think is a bad user experience for a family/non technical people owning to the fact it has to be driven by a tablet/smart phone).

 

 

 

 




2130 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2142643 10-Dec-2018 15:38
6 people support this post
It would be great if the Freeview On Demand App could be made more widely available for use on other devices




3003 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2142649 10-Dec-2018 16:13
One person supports this post
It should be bloody brilliant for the many people that have asked me how they could get the NZ on demand content onto their "dumb" TVs.
Or the people who find their smart TVs stop being supported.

Hey - it even supports chromecast.
If it all works smoothly it should sell quite well I reckon.

Edit: I wonder if it will allow installation of other apps (kodi?). I imagine if they allow that, there is too much scope for users to screw it up. Still....




Mr Snotty
8946 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2142667 10-Dec-2018 17:08
One person supports this post
This will also be perfect for my parents who have excellent broadband but Satellite Freeview.




32 posts

Geek


  # 2142681 10-Dec-2018 17:27
Definitely a cool device, but my Sony TV, with Android TV is already more capable than this for the most part.

 

- Now... If I can get the live TV app etc. from this device onto my TV, we have a winner.

 

I wonder if that's in the works or not, open it up to all Android TV devices, why not?



BDFL - Memuneh
65060 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2142687 10-Dec-2018 17:59
Oh, look what I have here: 

 




