Freeview Dish TV A2 - Consumer feature requests.
SouthernKiwi

#250794 25-May-2019 20:28
Hi,
Thought I would start a seperate thread for this box with just feature requests - NOT bug fixes, setup problems etc as there are already threads covering that this is just additional or enhance features we would like to see in future updates. If you like or want a feature already list just quote that post and put “+1” as your vote
That way Dish TV can easily trawl thorough and maybe implement some of our more popular requests. 🙏🏻🤞🏻


I’ll kick off with two I’d like.

1) - PVR - I’d like a “jump” forward /back in addition to the FF & FR. Perhaps a 1m, 2m, 5m and 10 minute jumps. That would be useful to skip ads and to jump forward through longer recordings to find the spot you want.

2) - Dish TV to work with Harmony to get this box loaded into Harmony’s database so that we can use our “all in one” remotes to control the box.

Cheers
Skiwi

msukiwi
  #2245537 25-May-2019 21:14
Manual / Timer Record

RunningMan
  #2245538 25-May-2019 21:18
From memory, to be Freeview approved, there cannot be a skip feature.

Apsattv
  #2245750 26-May-2019 06:00
RunningMan:

 

From memory, to be Freeview approved, there cannot be a skip feature.

 

 

 

 

So sell as Freeview compatible not Freeview certified..manufacturers should NOT be limited as to what they can offer due to restrictions put on the device by Freeview.

 

 



SouthernKiwi

  #2254435 8-Jun-2019 15:55
I wish for three things about recorded program.

That episodes are displayed with the oldest first (left), currently the newest is on the left, that feels counterintuitive.

That when finished watching a recorded program that the menu doesn’t skip down to recommended programmes, it should stay on what you just finished watching. it’s annoying having to go back up to delete what you’ve just watched.

As others have stated...the option to delete immediately after stopping a recorded programme

Cheers
Skiwi.

SouthernKiwi

  #2280114 20-Jul-2019 11:44
The ability to remove or hide individual channels.

JimmyH
  #2281780 22-Jul-2019 20:10
I looked at this for an elderly relative, and recommended against is because of the number of bugs. So I haven't actually used it, just read reviews and what passes for a manual on the Dish TV website. Bug fixes aside, the things that don't appear to be there and which would need to be there for me to buy one are:

 

1.  A DLNA server and the ability to access the contents of the hard drive over a network (like I can with my Panny units). This means I could record something in one room and view it in another, transfer recordings to a laptop if I'm going on a trip, and run post-processing scripts. Post processing (such as automating pulling recordings from the drive, running comskip to strip commercials, compressing the output to h.265 and then transferring to my Plex server) would be fantastic.

 

2.  Remote scheduling of recordings. Say I'm on a bus and realise I'm about to miss something, I should be able to pull out my phone, launch an app, and tell it to record. I can do this with my Panny. And with a Sky box. So why not this unit?

 

3.  Use an external USB hard drive to add more recording capacity, just like I can with my Panny.

 

4.  A proper remote, with a numerical keypad for channels and nice large pause, fast forward, rewind buttons. Perferably one of the ones with a QWERTY keyboard on the back, to make typing things in to search EPG listings easier.

 

5.  A decent range of easy installable apps. It's android so this ought to be possible - Plex, Kodi etc.

 

6.  An optical output.

SouthernKiwi

  #2610164 25-Nov-2020 08:24
So this box was parked up for the last year as the sky box became my main hardware. I’ve dusted it off and it’s back in service. 

it feels like some of the above has been implemented 👍

 

Big ask but... I’d like a fully featured remote, having to scroll up and down left and right to bring up simple often used features (like recorded programmes) is a pain.

 

Cheers

 

Skiwi

 

 

