I looked at this for an elderly relative, and recommended against is because of the number of bugs. So I haven't actually used it, just read reviews and what passes for a manual on the Dish TV website. Bug fixes aside, the things that don't appear to be there and which would need to be there for me to buy one are:

1. A DLNA server and the ability to access the contents of the hard drive over a network (like I can with my Panny units). This means I could record something in one room and view it in another, transfer recordings to a laptop if I'm going on a trip, and run post-processing scripts. Post processing (such as automating pulling recordings from the drive, running comskip to strip commercials, compressing the output to h.265 and then transferring to my Plex server) would be fantastic.

2. Remote scheduling of recordings. Say I'm on a bus and realise I'm about to miss something, I should be able to pull out my phone, launch an app, and tell it to record. I can do this with my Panny. And with a Sky box. So why not this unit?

3. Use an external USB hard drive to add more recording capacity, just like I can with my Panny.

4. A proper remote, with a numerical keypad for channels and nice large pause, fast forward, rewind buttons. Perferably one of the ones with a QWERTY keyboard on the back, to make typing things in to search EPG listings easier.

5. A decent range of easy installable apps. It's android so this ought to be possible - Plex, Kodi etc.

6. An optical output.