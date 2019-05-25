Hi,
Thought I would start a seperate thread for this box with just feature requests - NOT bug fixes, setup problems etc as there are already threads covering that this is just additional or enhance features we would like to see in future updates. If you like or want a feature already list just quote that post and put “+1” as your vote
That way Dish TV can easily trawl thorough and maybe implement some of our more popular requests. 🙏🏻🤞🏻
I’ll kick off with two I’d like.
1) - PVR - I’d like a “jump” forward /back in addition to the FF & FR. Perhaps a 1m, 2m, 5m and 10 minute jumps. That would be useful to skip ads and to jump forward through longer recordings to find the spot you want.
2) - Dish TV to work with Harmony to get this box loaded into Harmony’s database so that we can use our “all in one” remotes to control the box.
Cheers
Skiwi