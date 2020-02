ockel: The Edge will be HD on 3Now, Rova and theedge.co.nz. It is being dropped from Freeview and Sky - being replaced by ThreeLife. http://www.screenscribe.net/channels/hot-off-the-press-release-edge-tv-to-go-hd/

Sounds like a good opportunity for Mediaworks to bring back FOUR.

I'm not surprised about The Edge going off freeview, they have not put any effort into the channel since Christmas in the form of live shows, etc and given its aimed at youth then streaming makes sense.

Will ThreeLife be in HD?