Bravia KLV-40A10 - Will this receive Freeview or any other NZ free-to-air programmes? I looked at the online manual and it says:



Channel Coverage



B/G

VHF: E2 to E12 / UHF: E21 to E69 / CATV: S01 to S03, S1 to S41

VHF: 0 to 12, 5A, 19A / UHF: 28 to 69 / CATV: S01 to S03, S1 to S41(Australia only)

Screen Size: VHF: 1 to 11 / UHF: 21 to 69 / CATV: S01 to S03, S1 to S41(New Zealand only)



I

UHF: B21 to B68 / CATV: S01 to S03, S1 to S41



D/K

1366 pixels × 768 lines VHF: C1 to C12, R1 to R12 / UHF: C13 to C57, R21 to R60 / CATV: S01 to S03, S1 to S41, Z1 to Z39



M

KLV-V40A10: VHF: A2 to A13 / UHF: A14 to A79 /

CATV: A-8 to A-2, A to W+4, W+6 to W+84



which is meaningless to me. I know something about computing but nothing about broadcasting. I phoned the Sony help desk but it seemed to be meaningless to their operator too.



Any clues appreciated. I posted the same question a few days ago but that post seems to have disappeared.



Thanks



