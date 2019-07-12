Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsFreeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)Bravia KLV-40A10 - Will this receive Freeview or any other NZ free-to-air programmes?
wikiwiki

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#252811 12-Jul-2019 17:06
Send private message

Bravia KLV-40A10 - Will this receive Freeview or any other NZ free-to-air programmes? I looked at the online manual and it says:

Channel Coverage

B/G
VHF: E2 to E12 / UHF: E21 to E69 / CATV: S01 to S03, S1 to S41
VHF: 0 to 12, 5A, 19A / UHF: 28 to 69 / CATV: S01 to S03, S1 to S41(Australia only)
Screen Size: VHF: 1 to 11 / UHF: 21 to 69 / CATV: S01 to S03, S1 to S41(New Zealand only)

I
UHF: B21 to B68 / CATV: S01 to S03, S1 to S41

D/K
1366 pixels × 768 lines VHF: C1 to C12, R1 to R12 / UHF: C13 to C57, R21 to R60 / CATV: S01 to S03, S1 to S41, Z1 to Z39

M
KLV-V40A10: VHF: A2 to A13 / UHF: A14 to A79 /
CATV: A-8 to A-2, A to W+4, W+6 to W+84

which is meaningless to me. I know something about computing but nothing about broadcasting. I phoned the Sony help desk but it seemed to be meaningless to their operator too.

Any clues appreciated. I posted the same question a few days ago but that post seems to have disappeared.

Thanks

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6252 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2275468 12-Jul-2019 17:18
Send private message

Every TV should be capable of receiving free-to-air channels.

Have you got it connected any form of aerial? If so, what happens when you try to tune it into free-to-air channels?




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Spyware
2972 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2275471 12-Jul-2019 17:33
Send private message

Nope as only has an analog PAL tuner.

Nutts
65 posts

Master Geek


  #2275472 12-Jul-2019 17:34
Send private message

I see on the web that this model TV is sold in Australia as well as New Zealand. Make sure it is set to New Zealand as the country. I have seen this with a Panasonic TV that would not receive and channels. Not sure if this can be changed easily but a factory reset usually allows it to be selected.



robjg63
3466 posts

Uber Geek


  #2275474 12-Jul-2019 17:40
Send private message

Perhaps you could give some background.

 

Where did you get it from? How old is it?

 

A quick Google showed me info from around 2010.

 

 This article https://www.cnet.com/reviews/sony-bravia-klv-v40a10-lcd-television-preview/

 

Mentions it has analog only tuners - so no freeview ability. It appears it would only be usefully as a basic display panel. 




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

Rikkitic
Awrrr
15431 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2275487 12-Jul-2019 18:59
Send private message

The tuners in this TV no longer work in NZ. To receive anything, you need an external digital receiver. You also need a way to get the signal to the receiver. If you have a UHF aerial, you can use that with a DVB-T receiver. If you have a satellite dish, a DVB-S satellite receiver will work. You can find cheap receivers of both types on Aliexpress for as little as around US$ 30-40. If you happen to live close to a terrestrial (UHF) transmitter site, you might be able to receive an adequate signal with a cheap indoor aerial, but you still need a receiver.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6252 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2275499 12-Jul-2019 20:46
Send private message

It has an HDMI input so you should be able to connect something like a Dish SmartVU which receives Freeview channels via the internet - this would put them on your TV.

https://www.dishtv.co.nz/SV10

 

However it’s a 10-year-old TV and the display is sub-HD. It’s hardly worth the effort.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

B1GGLZ
1961 posts

Uber Geek


  #2275503 12-Jul-2019 21:42
Send private message

It's analogue only so you'd need an external box to receive Freeview. Its also 1366 x 768 so not even full digital.



wikiwiki

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2275623 13-Jul-2019 04:24
Send private message

Thanks to all replying. I'll take the combined answers as a resounding NO.

TV was offered to an aging relative as hers has broken down and repair estimate was too high. Haven't seen it as it was left with other relatives to deliver if she wanted it, which would have meant a very long trip for them, possibly for nothing if it wasn't usable for current transmissions. Thanks again all.

robjg63
3466 posts

Uber Geek


  #2275624 13-Jul-2019 04:45
Send private message

If aging relative had a sky box it would be ok. Otherwise, not too useful.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

cb1

cb1
302 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2275667 13-Jul-2019 09:29
Send private message

wikiwiki: Thanks to all replying. I'll take the combined answers as a resounding NO.

TV was offered to an aging relative as hers has broken down and repair estimate was too high. Haven't seen it as it was left with other relatives to deliver if she wanted it, which would have meant a very long trip for them, possibly for nothing if it wasn't usable for current transmissions. Thanks again all.

 

 

 

If it has been in use since analogue tv was turned off, then it probably would have been used with some sort of freeview set top box, either terrestrial or satellite. If that box came with the tv, then it could still be used




cb

wikiwiki

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2669363 7-Mar-2021 10:09
Send private message

robjg63:

If aging relative had a sky box it would be ok. Otherwise, not too useful.



Thanks. No, no sky box. Interest is in regular channel soaps, etc. Thanks for the reply.

wikiwiki

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2669366 7-Mar-2021 10:14
Send private message

If it has been in use since analogue tv was turned off, then it probably would have been used with some sort of freeview set top box, either terrestrial or satellite. If that box came with the tv, then it could still be used



No, it was the tv only. Thanks for the advice.

riztricted
44 posts

Geek


  #2669373 7-Mar-2021 11:08
Send private message

From my understanding Bravia models starting KLV-... do not have built in freeview tuner. You can get set top box to hook up to hdmi.
Bravia models starting KLD-... have built in freeview.

Oblivian
6595 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2669388 7-Mar-2021 11:28
Send private message

2yrs later.
Well got to nearly be a record.

Rikkitic
Awrrr
15431 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2669404 7-Mar-2021 11:41
Send private message

All of this is fairly academic anyway. The bottom line is there is no way that TV can receive anything as it is. At the least, it would require a box of some kind capable of receiving digital signals. These don't have to be expensive, but they would cost something and would also have to be set up.

 

A better solution, if the requirement is just for something that can be used for watching soaps on Freeview, is to buy a used TV privately or from a recycler or second-hand shop. There are reasonable ones to be had for under a hundred dollars. Of course there is a risk that such a TV might fail, but businesses usually offer a short-term warranty of some kind and if the price is right, the risk might be acceptable. Keep in mind that even a brand-new TV that would more than meet the viewing requirements, doesn't have to cost more than a few hundred dollars if you shop around and time it right.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 