I've got a 2tb drive in it. I assume it can take a 3tb drive if you format down to the bios limit which is a few hundred over 2tb. But I didn't want the noise and heat of a 3 platter drive.

I'm using a cheap One for all learning remote. I had a Harmony but it failed like the two Magic TV remotes did.

There is a restart option buried in the menus which is much faster than the complete poweroff/on which is not needed very often. I restart it daily.

The web server runs faster when the CPU is doing less. So if you change to a null channel like 160 with no audio/video stream the CPU is less occupied. You can playback recordings from a USB volume via the gadgets menu if the file is placed in /videos/ and the filing system is one that can handle large files. The Magic TV should support NTFS.