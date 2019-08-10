Hi!, yes, we also have a couple of these units, I just can't to seem to find anything markedly better available currently.

The MTV3600 took a giant leap backwards in usability with version 3.21 and later - that's when they added support for Huffman compression of the programme guide supposedly. From this point the unit seems to crash (memory leak?) every few days. Building on the excellent work by 2lostkiwis I've also patched the software a bit to add in a cron job to reboot the unit each morning at 4am and it then goes into standby 10 minutes later. [bfginger above has found some menu item to magically reboot the unit, but I must admit I can't find it.]

I've also tweaked the skip forward to 4 minutes and the backwards one to 30 seconds which works quite well for us. The unit is now (usually) working pretty well with only the occasional time it wakes up with no sound.

If anyone wants my patched mtv3600_3_23NZbet2 firmware then let me know.