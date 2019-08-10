Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Say hi if you're still using Magic TV 3600!


334 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 254401 10-Aug-2019 17:12
I got my Magic TV 3600 9 years ago. It gets a bit confused sometimes but is still recording and playing back ok.
Who else still uses one?

46 posts

Geek


  # 2293624 10-Aug-2019 17:35
Often wondered how may of these are out there. They have a great UI which helps with the wife user factor. Rubbish quality remote though.
We have two that are both still in use and my extended family have another three still going strong.
Very greatful to tolostkiwis for the modified firmware to make it even better.
M.

526 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2293632 10-Aug-2019 17:46
I have the 3700 Still using it mainly for choiceTV recording, apart from the RSS news feeds bit being dead it still works perfectly




cb1

277 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2293686 10-Aug-2019 18:27
Yes still using it. Have a timer to power it off for 5 minutes in the early hours of the morning to keep it responsive when actually using it. Upgraded the hard drive to 1TB  ages ago and use 2lostkiwis firmware for the skipping forward/back functionality. Never used the internet features.




cb



334 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2293691 10-Aug-2019 18:46
Yeah 2lostkiwis made it better by modifying the ootb 10 mins jump forward/back feature.
I replaced my remote with a harmony a long time ago

43 posts

Geek


  # 2293708 10-Aug-2019 20:02
Also a happy owner of a Magic 3600. Doesn't get used much these days but still sitting happily under the TV and even my wife can use it (to play programmes anyway). Main features I wish it had were the five minutes skip ahead that the two previous DVRs had and that the auto turn off after X hours actually happened.

 

My first DVR was a Philips DVR/DVD in pre-Freeview days. My first Freeview DVR gradually got slower and slower until a push of the pause button would take over a minute to operate. Both were successful buys from 1-Day, something which seems to happen very rarely these days.

210 posts

Master Geek


  # 2307573 29-Aug-2019 05:21
Hi, yes still have it. Just frustrating we have to cold start it about every 5 days since they haven't bothered to fix the memory leak they introduced when they updated it to the new data format around 2015.

176 posts

Master Geek


  # 2307589 29-Aug-2019 08:07
Yep, still got one and its going strong.  Use to record and playback regular TV shows.  Love mod to skip fwd in  1 min jumps to bypass the ads.  Mines on its 2nd or 3rd HDD replacement.

 
 
 
 


483 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2307595 29-Aug-2019 08:27
Hi.

I have one too but hasn't been used for a couple of years now. Power supply stopped working and didn't get around to replacingit, partly due to the memory leak and program data issues that was going on at that time.

1061 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2307653 29-Aug-2019 10:35
I've got a 2tb drive in it. I assume it can take a 3tb drive if you format down to the bios limit which is a few hundred over 2tb. But I didn't want the noise and heat of a 3 platter drive.

 

I'm using a cheap One for all learning remote. I had a Harmony but it failed like the two Magic TV remotes did.

 

There is a restart option buried in the menus which is much faster than the complete poweroff/on which is not needed very often. I restart it daily.

 

The web server runs faster when the CPU is doing less. So if you change to a null channel like 160 with no audio/video stream the CPU is less occupied. You can playback recordings from a USB volume via the gadgets menu if the file is placed in /videos/ and the filing system is one that can handle large files. The Magic TV should support NTFS.

1 post

Wannabe Geek


  # 2332882 8-Oct-2019 17:35
Hi!, yes, we also have a couple of these units, I just can't to seem to find anything markedly better available currently.

 

The MTV3600 took a giant leap backwards in usability with version 3.21 and later - that's when they added support for Huffman compression of the programme guide supposedly. From this point the unit seems to crash (memory leak?) every few days. Building on the excellent work by 2lostkiwis I've also patched the software a bit to add in a cron job to reboot the unit each morning at 4am and it then goes into standby 10 minutes later. [bfginger above has found some menu item to magically reboot the unit, but I must admit I can't find it.]

 

I've also tweaked the skip forward to 4 minutes and the backwards one to 30 seconds which works quite well for us. The unit is now (usually) working pretty well with only the occasional time it wakes up with no sound.

 

If anyone wants my patched mtv3600_3_23NZbet2 firmware then let me know.

 

 



334 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2385688 6-Jan-2020 07:42
When I got mine the main competition was Tivo and later the Panasonic recorders.
I tried both of those but found they had their quirks too. I never tried the DishTV stuff as the forums were always full of issues.
I'm not a Netflix user but Freeview On Demand streaming is of some interest, is there is a reliable freeview on demand box yet?

