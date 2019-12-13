My parents have a dual tuner (DVB-S and DVB-T) Panasonic TH-43EX600Z. I want to try and add Prime Plus 1 from 12519 on Optus D1, but I can't for the life of me work out how to manually tune a transponder on it. It seems Panasonic have been 'helpful' and dumbed the TV down so that you can only tune official Freeview channels from satellite. While the DVB-T tuning menu offers a way to manually tune, I can't seem to get this option for satellite.

Is anyone aware of a way to fix this or work around this? They really like the +1 channels, so Prime would be a good addition.