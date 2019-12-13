Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsFreeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)Non Freeview satellite Channels on Panasonic TV


1703 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

# 261762 13-Dec-2019 17:38
Send private message quote this post

My parents have a dual tuner (DVB-S and DVB-T) Panasonic TH-43EX600Z.  I want to try and add Prime Plus 1 from 12519 on Optus D1, but I can't for the life of me work out how to manually tune a transponder on it.  It seems Panasonic have been 'helpful' and dumbed the TV down so that you can only tune official Freeview channels from satellite. While the DVB-T tuning menu offers a way to manually tune, I can't seem to get this option for satellite.

 

Is anyone aware of a way to fix this or work around this?  They really like the +1 channels, so Prime would be a good addition.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
497 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2375096 14-Dec-2019 01:07
Send private message quote this post

I just checked Prime+1 on my system and it is now showing up as not encrypted, so if you can find the right options in the Panasonic, it should work.  Last time I looked at it, it was encrypted and so was available for Sky customers only.



1703 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2375351 14-Dec-2019 15:57
Send private message quote this post

Yeah, it's the seemingly locked down options I'm struggling with! I'm pretty familiar with the satellite side of things.

 
 
 
 


cb1

277 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2375381 14-Dec-2019 17:06
Send private message quote this post

Presume there is a setting to change the LNB frequency - any sub menus available once you are in there?

 

 




cb

2408 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2375391 14-Dec-2019 17:38
Send private message quote this post

cb1:

 

Presume there is a setting to change the LNB frequency - any sub menus available once you are in there?

 

 

Which can't possibly help.




Spark FibreMAX using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+. Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1, iPhone 6s, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then its data cabled.

cb1

277 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2376615 16-Dec-2019 20:22
Send private message quote this post

Spyware:

 

cb1:

 

Presume there is a setting to change the LNB frequency - any sub menus available once you are in there?

 

 

Which can't possibly help.

 

 

My intention was there might be some sub menus regarding satellites and/or transponders.

 

Anyway, if you are already able to get Bravo+1 and Prime via satellite then you are already accessing the transponder 12519 as they are in the same channel group.

 

The info on https://freeviewforum.co.nz/forum/topics/new-satellite-program-groups says Prime Plus 1 ** not all STB /or Tvs will be able to tune in this channel ** so you may be out of luck.

 

Freeview forum also has this page with retune info for Panasonic tvs https://freeviewforum.co.nz/rescan/panasonichybridtv - does have a support phone no.

 

 

 

 




cb



1703 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2376647 16-Dec-2019 22:06
Send private message quote this post

cb1:

 

Spyware:

 

cb1:

 

Presume there is a setting to change the LNB frequency - any sub menus available once you are in there?

 

 

Which can't possibly help.

 

 

My intention was there might be some sub menus regarding satellites and/or transponders.

 

Anyway, if you are already able to get Bravo+1 and Prime via satellite then you are already accessing the transponder 12519 as they are in the same channel group.

 

The info on https://freeviewforum.co.nz/forum/topics/new-satellite-program-groups says Prime Plus 1 ** not all STB /or Tvs will be able to tune in this channel ** so you may be out of luck.

 

freeview forum also has this page with retune info for Panasonic tvs https://freeviewforum.co.nz/rescan/panasonichybridtv - does have a support phone no.

 

 

Thanks.  Yeah, I definitely know what I'm looking for, but of the life of me can't find it.  I'd find it a bit absurd that Panasonic would lock the tuner to Freeview only channels, but I guess that's easier to support for them.  I am quite familiar with the workings of satellite TV in NZ, so it really seems like a gap in the TV functionality to me.  I was hoping that someone knew about it and may be able to advise if this can be worked around.  All the official Freeview channels work without issue.

 

I have emailed Panasonic to see if they can advise anything, will add it here if anything useful comes back (I'm not sure it actually will)



1703 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2389600 10-Jan-2020 11:29
Send private message quote this post

In case anyone else has the same issue, you do need to do a reset back to the 'out of box' condition (I can't recall the exact working) and then re-tune the TV.  Upon changing it from Freeview to Free TV on satellite, it will then tune non-Freeview channels such as Prime+1.  But you will also need to manually order the channels etc etc

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.