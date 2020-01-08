Hi everyone (Happy New Year!),

Is anyone else having any dramas with their freeview setup into something like tvheadend? I was re-setting up one of my OSMC/Kodi Raspberry Pi 3's, and for some reason I can't seem to watch the Mediaworks Mux (I'm assuming it's that; it's TV3 etc. that don't seem to work).

If I tail the syslog on my tvheadend server, I get a whole bunch of Continuity counter error messages.

When I switch to TV3 as a channel, the log says:

, weight: 150, adapter: "Silicon Labs Si2168 #1 : DVB-T #0", network: "Freeview NZ", mux: "562MHz", provider: "Mediaworks", service: "Three", profile="htsp", client="Kodi Media Center"

tvheadend[1829]: linuxdvb: Silicon Labs Si2168 #1 : DVB-T #0 - poll TIMEOUT

tvheadend[1829]: subscription: 0013: service instance is bad, reason: No input detected

tvheadend[1829]: subscription: 0013: No input source available for subscription "Kodi Media Center" to channel "Three"

TV2 etc. all work fine (well, except for the continuity counter errors to do with H264/AC3/AAC encoding?)

Has something changed on that mux that I'm not aware of? Is anyone else in Auckland using a similar setup able to let me know what their settings are?

Many of the freeview links I was using (off https://freeviewforum.co.nz/tip/rf) are now dead links so I can't find that PDF with all the frequencies on it.

So I turned to GZ for help! 😁