# 262157 8-Jan-2020 09:57
Hi everyone (Happy New Year!),

 

Is anyone else having any dramas with their freeview setup into something like tvheadend?  I was re-setting up one of my OSMC/Kodi Raspberry Pi 3's, and for some reason I can't seem to watch the Mediaworks Mux (I'm assuming it's that; it's TV3 etc. that don't seem to work).

 

If I tail the syslog on my tvheadend server, I get a whole bunch of Continuity counter error messages.

 

When I switch to TV3 as a channel, the log says:

 

 

...subscribing on channel "Three", weight: 150, adapter: "Silicon Labs Si2168 #1 : DVB-T #0", network: "Freeview NZ", mux: "562MHz", provider: "Mediaworks", service: "Three", profile="htsp", client="Kodi Media Center"

 

tvheadend[1829]: linuxdvb: Silicon Labs Si2168 #1 : DVB-T #0 - poll TIMEOUT

 

tvheadend[1829]: subscription: 0013: service instance is bad, reason: No input detected

 

tvheadend[1829]: subscription: 0013: No input source available for subscription "Kodi Media Center" to channel "Three"

 

 

TV2 etc. all work fine (well, except for the continuity counter errors to do with H264/AC3/AAC encoding?)

 

Has something changed on that mux that I'm not aware of? Is anyone else in Auckland using a similar setup able to let me know what their settings are?

 

Many of the freeview links I was using (off https://freeviewforum.co.nz/tip/rf) are now dead links so I can't find that PDF with all the frequencies on it.

 

So I turned to GZ for help! 😁

Waiatarua Auckland  Horizontal  33 (570MHz)
Pinehill Auckland  Horizontal  32 (562MHz)
Remuera Auckland  Vertical  32 (562MHz)
Sky Tower Auckland  Vertical  32 (562MHz)

 

https://www.rsm.govt.nz/assets/Uploads/documents/ab6e11fc39/digital-television-channel-usage-table.pdf




