Any smart TVs that record from satellite ?


Wannabe Geek


# 262202 9-Jan-2020 21:41
Hi
we just bought a so-called smart TV, a Samsung with both satellite and TV aerial input.
Running on the satellite we cannot record ..there is no record button.
we rang the helpline it doesn't have that feature for god's sake!
All we want to do is record it's a basic feature!
we don't want to buy another set top box the last one was crapping out
and the main reason we bought the new TV
This thing is going back.

Are there any other models which receives satellite signal and are able to simply record?
thanks for any clues

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2389336 9-Jan-2020 21:52
what tv model is it?

 

my LG will do it if you add a HDD to the USB port on the tv. not sure how good it is as ive never used it



Wannabe Geek


  # 2389350 9-Jan-2020 22:17
Thanks !
It is 43in UHD
https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/shop/televisions/televisions/full-hd-hd-televisions/30-39-hd-tvs/samsung-ua43n5500awxnz-43-fhd-smart-led-television/prod163135.html

We had presumed we could use USB stick or HD but no.
We find out it only records on aerial but not dish despite having both types of tuners !

 
 
 
 


Uber Geek


  # 2389356 9-Jan-2020 22:34
Most TCL models will record straight to USB flash drive or USB Hard drive.

/dev/null
Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2389377 9-Jan-2020 22:50
You're rather limited on Satellite anyway in terms of quality.

 

Why not just get a Vodafone TV and be done with it? They're cheap, and give you 500hrs of recording in full HD quality...




