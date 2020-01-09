Hi

we just bought a so-called smart TV, a Samsung with both satellite and TV aerial input.

Running on the satellite we cannot record ..there is no record button.

we rang the helpline it doesn't have that feature for god's sake!

All we want to do is record it's a basic feature!

we don't want to buy another set top box the last one was crapping out

and the main reason we bought the new TV

This thing is going back.



Are there any other models which receives satellite signal and are able to simply record?

thanks for any clues