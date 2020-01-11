I have a problem that I am having difficulty solving. I am in New Zealand. My elderly Aunt has recently purchased a Samsung R Series Smart TV: UA43RU7100SXNZ. She got it for $650 on a Boxing Day sale, which was quite a bargain. She likes a particular channel from the Optus D2 at 152.0 E. This satellite is not listed on the Tizen OS satellite list, so my only option is to use a User Defined satellite. Although it is possible to manually edit the Frequency, it is not possible to edit the Symbol Rate outside of preset values. When I go to save my edits, and then scan from the User Defined satellite, I get the message something like "no transponder", so it seems that my edits are not being saved to the User defined Satellite, despite me clicking the save button. It seems that the Satellite Scanning part of the Tizen OS needs some work.

I wish Samsung would include a blind scan option, like most satellite set top boxes, then people would not need to edit transponders.

Has anybody out there had any joy setting up a User Defined Satellite on a R Series Samsung TV?

Thanks,

Tim